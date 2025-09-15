Why China's Economy is Failing | Ian Williams | IEA Interview

Join IEA Managing Editor Daniel Freeman in conversation with Ian Williams, author of "Vampire State: The Rise and Fall of the Chinese Economy," for an analysis of China's mounting economic challenges. Williams, a veteran journalist with 20 years of experience covering China as a foreign correspondent for Channel 4 News and NBC, delivers a chilling account of how the world's second-largest economy is facing an unprecedented crisis of sustainability.

In this wide-ranging discussion, Williams exposes the fundamental flaws in China's economic model - from the burst property bubble that once accounted for a third of the economy to the systematic manipulation of growth statistics that he likens to "one of the greatest works of contemporary Chinese fiction." The conversation explores Xi Jinping's shift from economic pragmatism to authoritarian control, the ghost cities littering China's landscape, and why the Communist Party has effectively "criminalised pessimism" about economic data. Williams argues that China's leaders have created a system so dependent on unsustainable drivers like property speculation and wasteful infrastructure investment that transition to genuine innovation-led growth may be impossible under current leadership.

The discussion also delves into China's use of economic coercion as a geopolitical weapon, the demographic time bomb facing the nation, and why Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to make China a football superpower serves as a perfect metaphor for the limitations of top-down innovation in an authoritarian system. This is essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand the real state of China's economy beyond the official propaganda.

Buy Vampire State here.