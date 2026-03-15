Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

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JMS
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Thank you for the overdue backlash against Rache The People's Friend. Ripe remarks from her even by the high standards of Socialist cheese; but of course a by-election has just been lost to the far left. It might be a stretch too far to generalize from personal cost of living to companies' and sole traders' material costs: but does no-one see the similarity of those to household expenses?

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