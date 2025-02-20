‘Classics Revisited’ revisits a publication from a previous century from a present-day perspective, to show how much, or how little, has changed.

When I first joined Twitter around 2014, a popular theory on that platform was that the Cameron government was deliberately defunding the libraries in order to keep the population ignorant. A population which reads is dangerous to the ruling class, the theory went, because they might start asking questions about the structure of society – and once they do, anything can happen!

With that in mind: I have a suspicion that Tim Martin, the controversial founder-chairman of Wetherspoons, is secretly a comrade, and that he is using his pub empire as a cover operation to distribute subversive literature among the populace. Hear me out.