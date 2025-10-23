The Fraser Institute’s 2025 Economic Freedom of the World report should not set off any alarm bells for freedom lovers in the UK. Its score (7.88/10) is consistent with last year and its decline (from 12th in 2024 to 13th in 2025) was modest. It does, however, confirm a long, slow downward trend from the halcyon days of the early 2000s, with a slight acceleration since Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.