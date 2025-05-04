Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
2d

Good piece again Kristian. What we see with Trump is not a good use of democracy. It’s anything but democratic. It’s an Oligarchy. He uses democratic elections as an ‘in’ with promises to the downtrodden majority of population to stoke up their fears and prejudices to get elected and then to basically anything he wants under that heading of non establishment to enact his way with impunity. He ingratiates himself with self confidence and proclaimed himself leader of the world and it seems Pope too! The problem with Trump is he is not at all bright! He’s too clever for his own good and has no ideas at all! He just makes proclamations. Based on bigotry and his own deluded ideology. We in the UK have a hierarchy and not yet an Oligarchy. It’s a trident of the commons, the Lords, and the Royal Family. We think it’s a democracy but it isn’t. It too hides behind a democratic flag of convenience just like Trump. It’s not neoliberalism it’s a hierarchy. All heads are a ‘loaded’ dice. The commons are full of pre chosen people loyal to the heads. The Lords are non elected old Lords of the manor! Chosen, not elected. And the Royal Family are hereditary old Kings and Queens who have that system to protect. No one person in charge but a loyal group of pre chosen executives who’s job it is to protect that outdated system(s). Take the Brexit vote? A modern example of democracy in action yet, we left the EU on a vote that was not over 50% of the total possible electorate! That enormous decision was allowed when less than 50% wanted to leave! The non voters did not count! That is not democracy, that’s a hierarchy in action. We are still hanging on to old ways instead of giving all the easy way to vote, by pushing a button from the comfort of their own homes! We don’t need to be governed in a Oligarchy or a hierarchy. We can make decisions much easily. Just like money. We allow the mega rich to hold most of the money for years on end. They say 95% of money is held by the top 5% of people! That’s not democratic! We are devoid of all that money each month, that’s why every country in this planet is short of it! Or rather their people are short of it! We need all 100% of money passing through all 100% of people, every month! Thats how an economy will work. Until that day comes we will always be the downtrodden majority. Put a ‘spend by date’ on all money electronically. Keep all money electronically in their individual currencies and within their own country. That will take holding money away from those who do it now. And will return flow to the majority who desperately need it…. Is the majority! Be rich with what you spend and buy and not the money itself! We can do that now, we couldn’t before computers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture