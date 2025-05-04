In today’s newsletter:

I have recently read two interesting “mea culpa”-style articles about the early days of the second Trump presidency: “What I Got Wrong about Trump” by Richard Hanania, and “I Owe the Libertarians an Apology” by Noah Smith.

By “mea culpa”, I don’t mean accounts by former Trump supporters who now regret their decision: as far as I know, neither of them was ever a Trump supporter. Rather, Hanania simply used to believe that a second Trump term would not be very different from the first one, and Smith used to believe that criticisng free-marketeers was a better use of his time than warning of government overreach à la Trump.

Hanania argues that the first time round, there still was such a thing as a Republican establishment, which Trump was not really part of, and which constrained him. Those constraints are now gone. What we are witnessing now, from his tariff chaos to his disregard for the rule of law and independent institutions, is the “real” Trump - a Trump surrounded by loyalists.

The problem, however, is not simply with Trump’s personality. Rather, this is what populism looks like. Populism is the idea that “the elites” are corrupt, while “the people” are pure and noble. The populist bypasses established institutions, and speaks directly to The People. In such a system, loyalty to the leader is more important than competence or professional authority, because loyalty to leader is, by extension, loyalty to The People.

Smith, meanwhile, has realised that what we are seeing now is what a post-neoliberal world looks like in practice. And he doesn’t like it.

By his own admission, he has focussed too much on the theoretical limitations of free-market economics, assuming that the alternative would be an ultra-competent altruistic government which intervenes in the economy in wise, selective and strategic ways. He has therefore held neoliberalism to much higher standards than the likely alternatives.

But it is not just Trumponomics that drives him to despair: he is equally dismayed by the more socialist-leaning segments of the progressive Left.

As the self-declared community spokesman of the neoliberal community, I am hereby officially accepting Smith’s apology. I have never had a problem with Smith, who, as far as critics of neoliberalism go, is one of the more fair-minded ones. But I have been wondering for a while why left-liberals and centre-leftists like Smith spend so much time criticising neoliberalism. Yes, like any philosophy, neoliberalism has its limits, and as with any philosophy, some of its adherents get overexcited and take things a bit too far. But given where we currently are, and where we are likely to go in the near future, focussing on the risk of “too much neoliberalism” seems bizarre to me. It is as if you were lost in the desert, and your main worry was that if you find an oasis, you might end up drinking too much water, and get overhydrated.

Maybe one day, neoliberalism will be so popular that there really will be a non-trivial risk of taking it too far. If so - that will be a good day.

Kristian Niemietz

Editorial Director

IEA Podcast: Director of Communications Callum Price, Executive Director Tom Clougherty, and Energy Analyst Andy Mayer discuss the blackouts in the Iberian peninsula, London's housing crisis and Trump's first 100 days

Scrap the Failed Sugar Tax

Responding to the Government's consultation on the soft drinks industry levy, Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

"The sugar tax has been such a dramatic failure that it should be repealed, not expanded. It has been costing consumers £300 million a year while childhood obesity rates have continued to rise. To claim it has been a success on the basis of a hypothetical reduction of one calorie a day is absurd. Sugar taxes have never worked anywhere. What happened to Starmer’s promise to not raise taxes on working people?"

We need not a British DOGE, but a British Afuera!, Director of Communications Callum Price, ConHome

Labour to toughen up debanking laws after Farage row, Head of Political Economy Kristian Niemietz quoted in The Telegraph

Kristian Niemietz, of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) think tank, said the majority of people who are debanked are “probably innocent”. He added that they have probably engaged “in some financial practice that a money launderer might also engage in, such as frequent and irregular cash deposits, or overseas transactions.”

Councils must start treating potholes as the pressing menace they are, Strategic Partnerships Manager Matthew Bowles, The Express

Solar panels must be fitted on all new homes from 2027 in net zero push, Energy Analyst Andy Mayer, CityAM

Andy Mayer, energy analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “The person most relevant to deciding what should go on a new home is the person buying it, not a Minister in the grip of an ideological crusade. “If the Government’s claims about savings of £1,000 per household a year were credible, there would be no need for a mandate.”

Strong-arming savers won't fix our personal finances, Stakeholder Relations Manager Matthew Prescod, CapX