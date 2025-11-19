Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
7h

Interesting correlation. High taxation is a sign of a poor economy. It’s a symptom of lowering cash flow and spending causing insufficient tax take. Of course the welfare of citizens will be impacted by a stagnant or declining economy, but it’s also represented in everything from crumbling infrastructure to potholes not repaired. It’s the effect of insufficient tax revenue and underfunding as a result.

You are looking for connections and correlations to prove a private healthcare system is best. And the poor underfunded government would like a private healthcare do they can divert money to things like defence. But in all honesty you are all barking up the wrong tree!

Underfunding from insufficient tax take is a sign of low cash flow from spending!

In other words, from a total money pot only a limited amount is being supplied snd spent by turnover. Just a fraction of possible money turnover.

To prove this, look at the total money available. Apparently, there is £19 trillion pounds out in the aether.

If that’s true, if it were to be spent just once in one rotation in one year vat alone should bring in £3.8 trillion pounds just on that!

We presently take just £1.1 trillion in tax take on a government spend of £1.5 trillion.

Do we could be spending nearly 4 times we are now. Just with one tax vat, of all money were spent!

We’re not overspending! We’re underfunded! We’re not spending money we haven’t got. We’re not getting the money we should!

We can get more tax take with less taxation if money is made to be spent! It’s that simple.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture