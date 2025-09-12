The Splintering of British Politics: Left and Right in Crisis

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Communications Director Callum Price interviews Executive Director Tom Clougherty and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz. The conversation examines Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's offer to help Labour cut the welfare bill and her party's return to fiscal conservatism. They discuss whether this represents genuine commitment to balanced budgets or political positioning, questioning how radical the Conservatives are prepared to be when they refuse to touch entitlements for older voters like the state pension and triple lock.

The discussion turns to Labour's internal divisions as the party faces a deputy leadership contest that exposes tensions between pro-growth and spending-focused factions. They analyse how Labour's abundance agenda has stalled, with policies like the Employment Rights Bill and Renters Rights Bill undermining growth objectives. The hosts examine whether Labour's early optimism about deregulation was merely skin deep, and explore the emerging split between the Treasury's fiscal conservatism and other departments' regulatory expansion.

The conversation concludes with an examination of the Competition and Markets Authority's plans to target Google and Apple under new strategic market status powers. Tom Clougherty argues this represents a fundamental misstep in competition policy, focusing on static market share measures rather than dynamic innovation. They discuss how Britain missed the opportunity for post-Brexit regulatory divergence, instead adopting even more interventionist approaches than the EU. The broader theme emerges of Britain's shift from central planning to bureaucratic control, with the regulatory state strangling entrepreneurship and innovation across multiple sectors.