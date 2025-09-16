Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Snowdon's avatar
Christopher Snowdon
5h

There were a couple of examples of this in the Guardian today. The chap from Hate Not Hope was saying that elites are making people hate immigrants to distract them from sewage in the rivers. And one of their journalists went to poverty-stricken Knowsley and chatted to the locals...

"I heard two arguments again and again. People were opposed to the boats on a principle of “fairness” that was limited to national boundaries. Some said that they had worked and paid taxes all their lives, and it was therefore unfair that someone who had never worked or paid taxes in Britain should have accommodation and financial support and be able to access the NHS. They felt the UK should get its own house in order before helping others.

The second argument was new: the people coming in small boats are young men who pose a threat to British women..."

She then went to a leafier area...

"I also visited family in the better off – and more diverse – seat of Liverpool Wavertree. Waiting in line for a coffee, I had a chat, and heard that migrants are not to blame for austerity, privatisation and the extraction of money from our local communities into far-off bank balances. Violence against women and girls is a male, not a migrant problem. There is hope if people see a change in their circumstances."

I'm not necessarily saying this story isn't true but it's very convenient for her narrative if it is true.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/sep/16/labour-safe-seat-reform-constituency-knowsley-liverpool

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
7h

Great read Kristian. Although never underestimate the ability of the fickle British to be perverse and obtuse. They may not say or appear that culture has no intrinsic monetary or economic meaning to their actions as they may not want monetary or economic gains but, they will do and say anything to stop someone else gaining instead of them! Any old band wagon if it suits their perverse views. Obviously we have moved on a bit from Marx’s days. And poverty or paid work isn’t the in the same position as then. Still it’s perception as always. What hasn’t changed is in the absence of a leader with strength and vision, people of any wing will be rudderless. So listen to someone of strength and vision of any side that gives them a feeling of belonging. Even if other views may be not what they thought they liked! They still go along with the crowd. The feeling of invasion is palpable. No different to the Irish or the small boat migrants. Both felt wrong. We know better now. Immigration is not the problem really. They want to work!…. Hopefully! No, it’s the frustration of newcomers getting more or better than the indigenous people. And they will listen to bigotry and hate again in the absence of clear strong leadership. The problem is Kristian we have had the poorest of people being oppressed by leaderships that are equally as poor in quality rather than money! We have had such little in the way of leadership it feels now that with Starmer and Reeves we have a comical double act again after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss or Cameron and Osborn! And what Brexit has done has made the people think they now actually have a say! It’s given the opinions of every Tom Dick or Mohammed that they actually have skin in the game. Threats what Brexit gave us. The appearance that the underdog of bigoted view can overcome! Look. People on the right want to be or are rich. Those on the left want the rich not to be as rich and want it to be even! The middle just want sufficient money and wealth ti live out their lives in comfort without argument or getting jealous. And u think the barged British person are tolerant of immigrants who contribute and don’t take or expect! And I think people are wise to bullshit from politicians and others where they were willing to accept their word before. But I think there is much confusion about two simple things. Money and wealth. They are two totally different things but, people confuse the two. Wealth isn’t money. And should never be! We allow the rich to hang on to it? Why? We had to in the fats of Marx but not now. Wealth should be what you buy with the money! Not money itself. Money is a token of exchange of work. It’s to swap your work for mine and then exchange it as it flows around others. But holding on to it stops the rest from getting hold of it. Whether you are right or left or immigrant or indigenous or left of right, we all need money to flow and rotate. That’s what money is for! But when they hold it in such weight snd fit do long it devoid the rest of its use. That’s where problems are found. Not in the money that flows, no! It’s the money that doesn’t flow that’s stopping us all from getting on! Cure that and we’d all be happy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture