The Policies No One Voted For: The Nanny State Disaster

In this Institute of Economic Affairs panel discussion at the Conservative Party Conference, Callum Price hosts Charlie Dewhirst MP for Bridlington and The Wolds, Andrew Griffith, Shadow Secretary of State for Business & Trade, and Christopher Snowdon, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics. The panel examines how Labour has carried forward paternalistic Conservative policies including bans on disposable vapes, advertising restrictions on food, and the generational tobacco ban. They discuss how governments get bounced into nanny state measures by pressure groups despite these policies rarely appearing in manifestos or being close to ministers’ hearts.

Christopher Snowdon presents a six-point plan to prevent future Conservative governments from capitulating to activist demands, including abolishing the public health minister post created by Tony Blair, banning state funding of pressure groups, and removing civil servants focused solely on policy development. The panel debates why such measures proliferate when politicians weigh up political costs and conclude it’s easier to give activists what they want rather than face accusations of kowtowing to industry. They criticise policies like the online safety act, Nando’s Coke refill bans, and restrictions on advertising tasty food as examples of petty prohibitionism.

The discussion concludes with questions on football regulation, with panelists warning about inevitable mission creep from regulators. They argue the Football Association should sort out its own fit and proper persons test rather than creating new government oversight. The panel emphasises conservative principles of individual sovereignty, distrust of the state, and the belief that government should be servant not master, while acknowledging these are questions for democratic resolution rather than quango decision-making.