Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Stead's avatar
Richard Stead
5h

To be fair, the ban on smoking in most parts of the public domain suits me fine. I used to stink of the cigarette smoke That permeated the office. But in recent years there is no more of that and I need to change my shirts less often. Certainly the principle remains true that most regulation turns out counterproductive, and in many cases leads to major criminal activity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture