Brian Edmunds
2h

…. I posted that before going on to explain…. Look, the only reason they have done what they have done is because they were so boxed in that had no other choice. And to be totally frank, they had to just cut and slash and yes, decapitate to sell themselves to the IMF for a handout! They haven’t fixed anything! They fell of the cliff like lemmings and hit the safety bag at the foot. You couldn’t really hit much more than that rock bottom!… and Kemi is seriously contemplating that!???….No wonder we are all turning like a pin ball in a pin ball machine, looking to the next idiotic leader to bounce off onto something else for ideas snd answers! But. as they are all bloody useless, inept and frankly stupid and idiotic! I can’t be any more blunt! They individually chase popularity and votes by tapping in to peoples bigotry and inabilities who, frankly are also bewilderingly and equally devoid of ideas who as it seems, will follow anyone who has a sympathetic voice for their main gripe. Whether it’s the boats, the economy, Islam, Gaza or antisemitism. It’s a mess and everyone is looking the wrong way instead of looking in the opposite direction, for the right way and for the right answers we are all desperately craving to find. The future isn’t an Argentinian way! Or cuts to our pensioners or disabled and it’s not right if left wing it’s just the correct answer! Our democracy is the best form of governance. It’s not a fascist or a communist, it’s not listening to more idiots. It’s about using your own God given brains to see what is happening, why it’s happening and what needs to be done to change what’s happening! Not continuing what’s wrongly happened and keep doing more of the same thing! Stop looking for others to have the answer and stop looking at old economists views as they are just that! Out of date! Break down what is happening that you want to change. And decide on a course of good choices for all!…. Let’s start with the boats! We can’t have an invasion! So physically stop them! Put a physical boom down the Chanel to stop the boats! Patrolled at each end by the navy or border force. Tell France they are going back! The irony is, if France kept a strict border their side, they probably wouldn’t come in the first place! we don’t need a Court of human rights in Strasbourg! We have our own court system. So do what Trump does, build a wall and send em back! Only allow applied for migration for those who we need! And not an extended family! Unless they can benefit us! I don’t like Trumps views but even a broken clock is right twice a day! Our society is Christian. I’m all for people being free to decide their religion or not! But if they are not willing to live or follow our society and its rules then they should be deported or jailed when inciting hate or breaking laws or bitting the hand that feeds them. And for Gaza, two wrongs never make a right! Hamas were diabolical. And they started this whole war. Their society needs policing by the west or other Islamic stated to kick out Hamas and Hezbollah! But do I blame Israel! No! They suffered fear and hate for years! We are a modern planet. This form of hatred perpetuated by Iran and others must be beaten. There lies the true fight for Israel. And can you blame them? They have lived in fear for decades. And suffered enough. The final straw was the October abominations. How often do you pull the tigers tail before it turns and bits your head off! You can’t defend the indefensible. But we must take care of the true civilian people of Gaza and Iran. They are innocents of their rulers. But, let’s put right our economy and we can put our Country back on track. Our governments vision is so narrow it’s blinding! Why they allow us to suffer as if it’s right is staggering! A pension that gives less than half of a minimum wage is just astounding! And why should we accept austerity as if we have to suffer whilst the bankers and rich have our money to dig on is immoral but moreover undemocratic. We’re not short of money, there is around £19trillion out there! It’s just it’s not in the pot! We citizens are devoid of it whilst our money is held in the main outside our country! And outside our grasp . So we end up borrowing it back! And what do they want yes more back from interest! Do we get poorer. No wonder we can’t pay our way! No to cuts, no to insufficient wages! We need better pay. To achieve this we want to reinstate exchange controls. Basically keeping ALL our money within UK Bank. No longer allow money to go abroad. Stop bankers using our money like it’s theirs to gamble snd cream off the top. If we had a proper pension we wouldn’t need any other pensions! And we should all own water, electric gas and telephones and WiFi snd broadband and coal, steel, oil snd anything else that’s ours! We used to own NHS, ( no private hospitals filled with NHS’s staff) British rail, British leyland, NatWest and given em all away! …. Why? We should all benefit from their ownership again. Not because it’s socialism but because it’s best for us all! Now how do we pay for it! We’ll have a new digital currency. No more cash! We don’t need it. Make all swap their money for digital money. And see where it all comes from! See who has it and why? Then put a spend by date on all or part of that new money, so we are assured it’s going to come back again and in time and making sure we have a tsunami of tax revenue for us to have great benefits and pensions and higher wages fairly representing exchange of work, and just have one tax VAT!… we won’t need anything else. We can have more money to enjoy and live! At last we’ll have a proper wage! Too much money is held by too few people. That’s unfair and undemocratic. I’m all for earning as much as we can but we have to spend it to enjoy it. We need one bank to facilitate it. Not use it! We need one pension not many! We need one water company one electric and one gas company. All homes must have insulation, solar, heat source options and windmills locally! Keep it free! All because we can if we control the money within uk. If we want to sell abroad then they can buy with uk bank account money which in turn can buy their goods and do gave equal trade policy! Thats our way out of this mess. Use our money for us. Not them!

Brian Edmunds
4h

Great piece Callum. It highlights our governments dilemma. OMG! …..What on Gods earth are we all doing!!!! We are so devoid of answers that they are seriously looking at the basket case that is Argentina for inspiration!!

