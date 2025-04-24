Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
Apr 24

A good and detailed piece. All minority groups, suppliers and users, fight for their own corner. As in all battles, tactics are used and one will be ‘fight fire with fire’. But we live in, or at least want to live in a fair and democratic society with free speech and a free life with quiet occupation. It is like walking a tight rope to govern whilst trying to make everyone happy! But you are right! It’s gorilla warfare for both sides! And that is or can be more corrosive than, whatever they are fighting over. For example the influence allowed by a close ear via lobbying can be very corrosive to have so much influence. And also gratuitous brown paper bags full of cash can be worse! Society allows the minority tail wag the dog more than we should. In a democracy where the 51% beats the 49% minority’s should realise if the minority stays a minority or if it becomes the majority then it can win by opinion of the many, not the few! (Politicians). We do not use our democratic state as we should. Instead of leaving the decisions to the few, where we clearly have popular opinion on our side, we should demand change because it’s the majority, just like Brexit!… for example if the majority want to ban smoking… ban it! Or if the majority want to ban social media for all under 18s ban it! Mind you Brexit is not a good example in reality as the amount of voters who voted to leave EU was less than 50% of the total possible electorate! As not all voters actually voted! So was it as democratic as it should it could have been, I’m not sure it was fair. It wasn’t convincing enough to leave on the result of less than 50% of the vote! We are in a world where we can vote by phone! Do we really need to still accept the will of one leader and their views rather than a full vote of people? We should be thinking modern and not accept archaic voting and governing systems. A bit like our monetary system! It’s archaic and doesn’t work! We need a better working system based on ALL money moving via ALL money being spent to avoid money being held by the rich making the majority devoid of it! Use computer banking and money electronic! Why do we need cash? Just like loopholes why do we put up with them? But that’s another question.

