Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

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Richard Stead's avatar
Richard Stead
11h

Savings are deferred income. Thus the income tax should equally be deferred. That should then be paid when the savings are released for expenditure. So released capital would be liable to full income tax on the full amount and Capital gains tax would be superfluous.

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