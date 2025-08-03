Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Len, I want to comment on the Doctors strikes….I'm sure their pay has been eroded in the last 10-15 years snd beyond. To prevent any worker the right to strike is unfair and illegal. It’s a right we must protect. But to seriously expect the most skilled and educated people to be paid a ‘normal’ wage is deluded! Society must pay its way! The private sector doesn’t put up with low wages for skilled people so why should the public sector? What’s wrong is the systems framework not the right to strike or a view they aren’t worth paying! We are expecting the very best of the best, a coalition of the willing, to go the job for less money while expecting them to go above and beyond or making them go the job if their superiors cheaply and in more hours for less is ridiculous and again pointing the finger in the wrong direction! There is a misconception surrounding the private sector paying for the public sector! That view is cobblers Len! Work is work. No less important. In fact the private sector would not exist without the spending power of the state and public sector! With their employment of the private sector, those wouldn’t exist! The truth is both sectors work and spend money! They both rotate money to provide taxes equally! Except there is an increasing realisation that the richest in the public snd private sectors pay less tax pro rata of income and contribute less on a monthly basis to the tax triggering pot because of them NOT spending all their income back in the daily tax triggering pot! No, they keep hold of that money not spent and keeps the rest devoid of its use for long periods of time, whilst paying NO tax on that unspent, unused and idle money! None! No one pays tax on unspent money! Unlike a wealth tax, which takes money without exchange (you get nothing for it) spending money back gets you what you purchase, in a fair exchange! That’s better than getting nothing in taxes! So SPENDING us s better choice! So it’s the inability to collect enough tax revenue is why we cant afford to pay our way better in the public sector! Not expect the public sector to work for less!!… Len, why are we a society that limits its vision to give us missery? Why can’t we get the system framework right to enable proper pay and proper pensions and proper benefits instead of austerity and undercutting work? If we all had a better worth and enjoyed it every day rather than be forced to live in austerity and debt borrowing our own money back, when we can just as easily make all money rotate to pay so much in tax we can afford everything!??? Len, your looking the wrong way! Don’t look down, making others work harder for less. Look the other way, make the unspent money being held away from our tax paying pot and start living happily!???

…. Can I apologise for my spelling errors! I have disabilities that affect my hands and predictive texts don’t help either! But, I think you get my gist!….

