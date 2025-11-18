Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
6h

Very interesting, thoughtful insight, leaves one rather worried. To add to the increasingly fuzzy picture, a friend was passed by GP to consultant to find the consultation was a phone version for something that really required face-to-face for proper assessment. The outcome: the patent was judged not have a problem (or remedy not available), and removed from the list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
7hEdited

Great piece. It’s a real insight to the fudge of figures used as statistics. It’s all smoke and mirrors and sleight of hand and eye. All to hide the truth. How will we ever get the truth?

But moreover when will we get the service we all want and expect? It’s testament to the underfunding of our NHS for years and decades.

Our collective inability to see that is astonishing. We all see it but seem to ignore it. The crumbling of every part of our society. NHS is just the tip.

When will people realise the cost is the cost! You can’t expect the service to be limited by underfunding and for it to still work!

But we want it to work! We need it to work. We expect it to work. So why is it stuck. Why is it underfunded, why is our economy underachieving?

All the think tanks, all the economists and all the politicians see it’s failing and can they start to achieve proper funding? Can they collectively raise the game to finally achieve, not over achieve (although that’s the best outcome) no, just achieve? No!

Because they are collective Lemmings all heading for the cliff edge!

They all think and insist cutting government spending is best! In fact they think that it’s the only option!!

Well they are all wrong. We cannot just achieve but definitely over achieve!

A bit like over using the exclamation mark! You can!!

Our economy is based on money moving and changing hands. Taxation is triggered by this phenomenon. Even income tax is triggered by employers spending on wages and employment of employees. Money being spent thus introducing new funds to represent a fair exchange of work to replace and better, that of bartering. Money is meant to move. It’s meant to rotate in our economy. That’s its purpose. To exchange my work for your work. On and on. It’s not meant to be kept and held! Yet that’s what the politicians allow!

And by this natural hair exchange of money for work can only then can we expect to trigger taxes that can be charged and paid, but more importantly TRIGGERED to run our Country. Every aspect of our economy needs and costs.

The trigger of employment and payment of employment is the result but, the trigger is the SPENDING of that money earned and allocated from the customer and consumer of that business. Us. Everyone who pays tax generates the revenue for everyone else to earn and pay tax. It should be a self sufficient process. We all spend do we all earn so we all pay tax and the cycle starts again. The same money rotates year in year out to make this happen. Or it’s supposed to!?

Our SPENDING of MONEY is the instigator of all flow and all trigger of taxes. This is not widely understood or appreciated.

As if it were, we could clearly see that increasing that flow of money being spent and increasing the weight of money to be spent will automatically increase tax revenue. Not by strangling us with more taxes. No!

Just by spending more than now. By spending all the money not already being spent. All that money that’s not presently in our economy.

As it’s that unseen, unspent, unused and idle money NOT being spent NOT being rotated is the cause, the singular cause of our own underfunding. It makes us devoid of it. But not just is it missing in action, oh no! It’s kept away and we are made to borrow it back from the very people who hold on to it and keep it out of our reach. So, instead of freely spending it, they lend it with interest and worse, invested which means future profits to pay and interest! No we don’t and shouldn’t need to go this! It’s our bloody money. Why are we borrowing it? If it were to be freely spent, all our incomes would double or treble! Who needs to borrow if we earn more than we need each month? It’s self defeating now!

We need to take back control of our money. Insist it is spent. Within a month or have it taken by exchequer. To make money move so fast and in such weight we can take tax of 5 times it is now with just one tax, vat. Yes over achieve!!

It’s possible now with digital banking. Be rich from the goods and assets we buy with the money flowing like a tsunami and not a stagnant trickle.

That’s why we are looking at an NHS in failure and decline. We are underfunding them. We underfunding us all. We should be earning do much more. Most are earning less than we should. The same as benefit recipients. We are underfunding pensioners. So they struggle on less than a minimum wage.

We have to understand the need of money. We need to understand taxes. And their triggers. And stop lying about figures. Like Bernie Madoff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture