It has been a tumultuous week in British politics. The ongoing drama on the right, with Robert Jenrick’s defection to Reform, has consumed Westminster’s attention. Yet for all the noise, the latest GDP figures are a stark reminder of the increasing fragility of the British economy.

While November’s headline growth of 0.3 per cent was better than some had feared, it should not be a cause for celebration. Monthly GDP data are always volatile, and the broader picture remains deeply troubling. The British economy is bumping along at very slow rates of growth. Per capita GDP is at the same level as 2022 and is in fact only 7% above the levels just before the 2008 financial crash, getting on for twenty years ago. We are in a period of serious economic stagnation. If you don’t feel you’re getting better off, you’re right.

November’s growth of 0.3% in services included a sudden 4.6% jump in accounting and tax consultancy. It’s not hard to see why. Mounting uncertainty before the budget created more work for advisers, but hardly helped the real economy.

There are many more areas of continued weakness. Construction activity fell sharply again, consumer and business confidence remain subdued, and forward-looking survey data in sectors such as retail and construction point to further weakness ahead.

The uncomfortable truth is that the government talks about growth but is doing very little to pursue it in practice. Instead, it has chosen to prioritise redistribution, higher spending, and an ever-expanding role for the state. The result is a sustained assault on the “animal spirits” that drive private investment, innovation, and job creation. Without a decisive change in course, Britain risks remaining trapped in a vicious cycle of weak growth, worsening public finances, and ever higher taxes.

Political drama may be unavoidable. Economic decline is not. If we are serious about prosperity, we must return to first principles: a smaller, leaner state; lower and simpler taxes; and a renewed commitment to free enterprise. That is the only credible route out of Britain’s economic malaise.

David Frost, Lord Frost of Allenton

Director General

IEA Podcast: Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is joined by Director General David Frost and Energy Analyst Andy Mayer to discuss November’s GDP figures, the cost of Net Zero, and the war on digital freedom — IEA YouTube

The Cost of Net Zero

New analysis published by the Institute of Economic Affairs suggests gross costs of net zero could exceed even the highest official predictions of £7.6 trillion

Official estimates of the cost of net zero are often driven by “fantasy assumptions”

Public bodies have consistently underestimated the cost of renewables, heat pumps and electric vehicles, while assuming implausibly low borrowing costs

New analysis warns that misleadingly low figures risk shutting down serious democratic debate over one of the most expensive policies in British history

While parents may justifiably want more control over their children's online experience and have a burning desire to keep them safe, the answer cannot be to remove children's right to communicate, stay connected and grow in our modern digital world.

