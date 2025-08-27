LAST TICKETS: Fixing welfare - is it Time for a New Approach?
New speaker: Times Columnist Fraser Nelson
Last exclusive tickets available for this event to paid IEA Insider subscribers - register below.
Fixing Welfare: is it Time for a New Approach?
Is it time to fundamentally rethink the role of the state in welfare provision?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.