Unemployment on the rise

The Nobel Prize winners

Are Equality, Diversity and Inclusion laws holding Britain back?

This week saw the publication of the latest labour market indicators, and they made depressing reading. Most of the important figures are negative. Employment and vacancies are down, working-age inactivity remains an apparently intractable problem, and unemployment continues its upward creep.

Job losses are particularly noticeable in retailing and hospitality. The likely causes are fairly obvious. A big increase in the national living wage, and its extension to younger people, particularly hits these sectors: a third of all minimum-wage workers work in shops, bars and restaurants. And the recent hike in employer national insurance contributions has brought many part-time workers into the Government’s net, common in these types of jobs, who were previously exempt.

More generally, the Employment Rights Bill, bringing in unfair dismissal from day one on the job, will mean that employers are extremely wary of hiring untried labour market entrants. Restrictions on the use of zero-hours contracts will cut off one means by which employers can mitigate the effect of increasing employment protection, while at the same time reducing job opportunities for students and others who can’t commit to fixed hours.

When the shrinking demand for graduates is coupled with near-record numbers with degrees and higher degrees, even well-qualified young people are finding it hard to get work. All in all, it is unsurprising that unemployment is rising fastest amongst young people, a worrying development. Without a good start in the labour market, you are playing catch-up for the rest of your working life. And it is all too easy for early unemployment to drift into inactivity and permanent welfare dependence.

Although the ONS data refer to a slightly earlier period, self-employment also appears to have again fallen back and remains below the pre-COVID level. Once more, government policy (here in relation to IR35 and the ludicrous demands of the Making Tax Digital scheme) is making the environment for the self-employed much more difficult. This discourages young people from setting out on their own account, or for older people continuing to be economically active – something we badly need with our rapidly ageing population.

The knock-on effects of all this are worrying. At an IFS event this week, Jonathan Haskel pointed out that we are developing ‘sticky inflation’ at rates higher than in other comparable countries. He argued that the ‘natural rate’ of unemployment (that level below which inflation accelerates) has risen as a result of the current government’s growing interference in the labour market. This might send a shiver down the spine of those who remember the days of stagflation – high unemployment, zero growth, and rampaging inflation – in the 1970s. We’re not there yet, but unless we see some change in the government’s stance, we may be heading that way.

Len Shackleton

Editorial and Research Fellow

IEA Podcast: Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Head of Labour Economics Len Shackleton to discuss the Green Party’s wealth tax proposals, rising unemployment figures, and this year’s Nobel Prize winners — IEA YouTube

EDI Nation

Expansion of EDI bureaucracy has been fuelled by government regulation, not by market forces or rising prejudice

Growth of EDI undermines meritocracy, replacing fairness and talent with group quotas and targets

Previous estimates suggest direct public sector EDI costs of £557m a year, with wider costs to the economy potentially in the tens of billions

New paper calls for rolling back EDI, including scrapping procurement requirements and outlawing quotas Full Publication

Alex Morton, author of the report, said:

“Far from reflecting market demand or rising intolerance, EDI has been driven by government policy and quango activism. It is costly, divisive, and undermines meritocracy - one of the pillars of modern economic success. Rolling back state-imposed EDI is essential if Britain is to restore fairness, efficiency, and economic dynamism.”

