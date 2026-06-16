Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Cassidy's avatar
Paul Cassidy
7h

“The ban will apply to all platforms ‘whose purpose is to enable social interaction and  which allow users to post material’.”

And yet YouTube, the whole purpose of which is to allow users to post material but is *not at all* about social interaction, is on the list.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture