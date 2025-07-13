In today’s newsletter:

It is hard not to feel some sympathy for the Office for Budget Responsibility. At least once a year the independent fiscal watchdog barks another warning that the UK public finances are on an unsustainable path. Nonetheless, successive governments have been unable, or unwilling, to take the actions necessary to change course.

The OBR’s latest ‘Fiscal (Un)Sustainability Report’ was no different. If anything, the risks are now even greater, with the UK government’s cost of borrowing consistently the highest in the G7, and no sign that welfare spending will ever be brought under control.

Too many subjects are still taboo, such as real reform of the NHS, or unpicking the ‘triple lock’ on the state pension. Politicians must be more honest with the public about the costs and trade-offs involved. But voters also need to be more willing to listen and stop endulging in ‘cakeism’, expecting the government to keep doing more without having to bear any additional burden themselves.

There has even been speculation that the UK could eventually require another IMF bailout, reminiscent of the situation in 1976. Although such an outcome remains highly unlikely, the mere discussion of this possibility is telling.

Major economies with their own central banks and borrowing in their own currencies typically do not require external assistance. While the UK's public debt to national income ratio is currently about double what it was in the 1970s, the country is not experiencing a balance of payments crisis; the pound remains stable, and both inflation and interest rates are significantly lower than back then.

Most importantly, the IMF bailout in 1976 was a US dollar loan intended to meet international obligations and support sterling, rather than to service local currency debt.

Instead, two big changes are needed to turn the public finances around – and over time they are still possible. First, the state should become smaller and more efficient. Second, and related to this, productivity has to improve across the whole economy.

On unchanged policies, public debt is already heading for an eye-watering 270% of national income within 50 years, even if productivity growth recovers to average 1.5% per year. But if productivity growth remains weak at recent levels around 0.5%, the OBR report showed that this figure could explode to 647%.

That should really set the alarm bills ringing. But is anyone listening?

Julian Jessop

Economics Fellow

An Introduction to Schools of Economic Thought

Modern economics education has "forgotten its own history", focusing on mathematical models rather than understanding different approaches to economic problems

A new book explains how ten major schools of thought offer different solutions to economic challenges

It reveals how Austrian School economists predicted government policy failures decades before they occurred, while Keynesian approaches dominated discourse despite systemic flaws

An Introduction to Schools of Economic Thought, published by the Institute of Economic Affairs this week and authored by Eamonn Butler, traces the evolution of economic ideas from Ancient Greece to modern Behavioural Economics. The book demonstrates how different schools of thought, including the Classical School, Austrian School, Chicago School, and Keynesian approaches, offer radically different explanations for how economies work and what governments should do about economic problems.

