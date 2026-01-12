To mark the publication of Dr Steve Davies’ new book The Great Realignment - Why the New Right is Here to Stay, we are hosting a live IEA Podcast to delve into Dr Davies’ thesis about the great realignment in British and global politics.

In his book, Davies shows how we are going through a deep-seated process of realignment rooted in underlying structural trends. We are transitioning, he argues, from an era where the key political division was over the economic structure of society to one where the primary division is between a vision rooted in national identity and sovereignty, and an essentially post-national cosmopolitanism. This change upends the ideological and electoral alliances that have structured our political systems for decades.

Dr Davies will be joined by IEA Director General the Rt Hon Lord Frost, and Callum Price, IEA Director of Communications.

Paid subscribers get first access to this, and future IEA events.