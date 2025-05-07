[INVITATION] Inside Thatcher's Monetarism Experiment: The Promise, the Failure, the Legacy
Vinson Centre Seminar Series in the Classical Political Economy Tradition Spring term 2025 - University of Buckingham
Join us for a conversation between Sir Tim Lankester (former economic private secretary to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Dr Juan Castaneda (University of Buckingham) on Tim's book: 'Inside Thatcher's Monetarism Experiment The Promise, the Failure, the Legacy' (Policy Press, 2024), to be hosted by Professor James Tooley (University of Buckingham).
Date: Wednesday 14th May, 2025
Time: 17:00 - 19:00
Location: Enterprise Hub, Vinson Building (1st floor), University of Buckingham
