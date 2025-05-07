Join us for a conversation between Sir Tim Lankester (former economic private secretary to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Dr Juan Castaneda (University of Buckingham) on Tim's book: 'Inside Thatcher's Monetarism Experiment The Promise, the Failure, the Legacy' (Policy Press, 2024), to be hosted by Professor James Tooley (University of Buckingham).

Register Here

Date: Wednesday 14th May, 2025

Time: 17:00 - 19:00

Location: Enterprise Hub, Vinson Building (1st floor), University of Buckingham