To mark the publication of Kathryn Porter’s upcoming paper, Just Stop Oil?, we are delighted to be hosting an event to explore whether ending domestic oil and gas production is a sensible response to the challenge of climate change.

The event will consist of a moderated discussion, chaired by our Director General, David Frost, The Rt Hon. the Lord Frost of Allenton CMG, with an audience Q&A afterwards.

In her paper, Porter examines the role of oil and gas in the UK’s energy system and argues that, even under net zero–compliant scenarios, the UK will continue to rely on significant quantities of both for decades to come. She considers the implications of ending domestic production, including increased reliance on imports produced to lower environmental standards and the risk of higher overall carbon emissions due to transport and carbon leakage. The paper questions whether policies focused on halting UK production, rather than reducing global emissions, are an effective approach to tackling climate change.

Exclusively paid subscribers are offered access to this event.

Register Here

Details

Title: In Conversation with Kathryn Porter on her latest paper, Just Stop Oil?: Is Ending Domestic Oil and Gas Production a Sensible Response to Climate Change?

Speakers: Kathryn Porter, Lord Frost (Chair)

Date: Wednesday 18th February 2026

Time: 6.00pm drinks; discussion from 6.30pm-7.45pm

Location: IEA, 2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3LB