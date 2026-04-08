Join us for an exclusive event to mark the release of Damon Kitney’s acclaimed biography of mining legend and free-market champion Ron Manners AO, Heroic Humility.

Ron will be interviewed by Yuliya Tychkivska, Executive Director of Aspen Institute Kyiv, on his humble Kalgoorlie roots and founding of Croesus Mining, to launching the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Ron reflects on entrepreneurship, liberty, and key global events, embodying heroic humility in leadership and philanthropy.

Get your copy of Heroic Humility here!

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Date: Friday, 1st of May

Time: 6.30pm for 7.00pm start

Venue: 2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3LB

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About the speakers

Ron Manners AO

Ron is Founder and Director of the Mannkal Foundation.

He started out as an electrical engineer, training at Kalgoorlie School of Mines, and took over the family business, Mannwest, now in its 131st year. Croesus Mining was founded by Ron in 1986 and during his time with the company it produced 1.275 million ounces of gold and paid 11 dividends. Between 1972 and 1995 Ron floated several Australian listed mining companies, before joining the board of a Canadian company with operations in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey.

Ron’s long career has led him to experience a number of major world events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, the collapse of the Soviet Union in Russia and the Hong Kong handover.

As a proponent of the free market model, Ron set up Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, a think-tank that sponsors students and events in both Australia and internationally. He has served as an active board member of the Mont Pelerin Society and is on the Advisory Council of the Atlas Network (Washington, DC).

In 2020, Ron was made an Officer of the Order of Australia for his distinguished service to the minerals and mining sectors, and to youth through philanthropic support for educational initiatives.

Yulia Tychkivska

Yulia Tychkivska is the Executive Director of Aspen Institute Kyiv.

She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and a postgraduate diploma in Strategy and Innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Yulia has held a number of influential leadership positions, including Vice President at the Kyiv School of Economics, where she played a pivotal role in developing and scaling business education programs. She also served as Head of the Advisory Group to the Ukrainian Minister of Economic Development and Trade. Her commitment to civic engagement is reflected in her role as founder of the Open University of Maidan and co-founder of the Bendukidze Free Market Centre.

Her work has received wide recognition. In 2018, she was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe. She received the Top 30 Under 30 award from the Kyiv Post and was consistently listed among the Top 100 Successful Women of Ukraine from 2017 to 2025 for her significant contributions to building civil society in Ukraine.

Alongside her professional achievements, Yulia is a devoted mother of three, thoughtfully balancing leadership, public service, and family life.