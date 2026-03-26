Britain’s growth problem is fairly well understood in Westminster. But making the case for growth and the reforms needed to deliver it has proven far more challenging.

Join us at the IEA for the launch of a new national poll and focus groups conducted by Freshwater Strategy for the IEA, examining how the British public thinks about economic growth.

The findings offer a unique insight into the political and communications challenge facing any pro-growth agenda.

Our panel will discuss what this research reveals about public attitudes, the risks of misdiagnosing the problem, and what it will take to build a durable, popular mandate for reform.

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This event is the first in a forthcoming landmark series of work by the IEA made possible through the support of grant [#63661] ​from the John Templeton Foundation.

Speakers:

Lord Frost, Director General - IEA

Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director - IEA

Matthew Lesh, Country Manager - Freshwater Strategy & Public Policy Fellow - IEA

Date: Monday, 13 April 2026

Time: 6.00pm for 6.30pm start

Venue: 2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London SW1P 3LB

The opinions expressed ​are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the John ​Templeton Foundation.

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