Britain’s growth problem is fairly well understood in Westminster. But making the case for growth and the reforms needed to deliver it has proven far more challenging.

Join us at the IEA for the launch of a new national poll and focus groups conducted by Freshwater Strategy for the IEA, examining how the British public thinks about economic growth.

The findings offer a unique insight into the political and communications challenge facing any pro-growth agenda.

Our panel will discuss what this research reveals about public attitudes, the risks of misdiagnosing the problem, and what it will take to build a durable, popular mandate for reform.

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