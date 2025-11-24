INVITATION: After the Budget - Where Will the Growth Come From?
A live IEA podcast
We are delighted to invite you to the recording of our first ever Live IEA Podcast.
Following the Chancellor’s much anticipated Autumn budget we will be pouring over the details and giving our verdict at an exclusive live recording of the IEA podcast. We will debate the measures announced on the day, have a chance to judge the Chancellor’s actions against her own aims to prioritise economic growth, and discuss what should happen next to return economic dynamism to Britain.
The event will host the IEA’s podcast team plus special guests, and give listeners a unique chance to take part in the discussion.
Speakers:
The Rt Hon Lord David Frost, incoming Director General - IEA
Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director - IEA
Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of LIfestyle Economics - IEA
Callum Price, Director of Communications - IEA (Chair)
Details:
IEA Live Podcast: After the budget - where will the growth come from?
Wednesday 26 November
IEA, 2 Lord North St, SW1P 3LB
Doors open at 18:00, with the proceedings starting at 18:30