We are delighted to invite you to the recording of our first ever Live IEA Podcast.

Following the Chancellor’s much anticipated Autumn budget we will be pouring over the details and giving our verdict at an exclusive live recording of the IEA podcast. We will debate the measures announced on the day, have a chance to judge the Chancellor’s actions against her own aims to prioritise economic growth, and discuss what should happen next to return economic dynamism to Britain.

The event will host the IEA’s podcast team plus special guests, and give listeners a unique chance to take part in the discussion.

Speakers:

The Rt Hon Lord David Frost, incoming Director General - IEA

Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director - IEA

Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of LIfestyle Economics - IEA

Callum Price, Director of Communications - IEA (Chair)

Details: