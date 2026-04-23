Join us for an exclusive event hosted by Institute of Economic Affairs in partnership with Guido Fawkes.

Britain’s economic record over the past decade and a half makes for uncomfortable reading. Productivity growth has flatlined. Real wages have barely recovered from the 2008 crash. The tax burden is at its highest since the post-war era. The welfare and pensions bills keep climbing. Meanwhile debates over free speech, crime, and immigration continue to divide the political and policy debate.

But is Britain really broken? Are we witnessing temporary policy failures while the overarching story is more positive, or is something deeper going wrong? And crucially: what, if anything, can be done about it?

Join us for this exclusive event, bringing together voices from across the debate, to discuss these issues in the heart of Westminster.

Paid IEA Insider subscribers can register below now.