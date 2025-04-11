Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

William Siebert
Apr 11

Brilliant. Bring CHina in explicitly. Americans buy a lot from China (vast trade deficit there), and China lends them the money to do so by buying US government bonds (the matching capital inflow). Declaring a trade war on China means a war too on China's lending, hence US bond yields are increasing nicely. Trump is going to feel it.

