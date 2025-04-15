Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
Brian Edmunds
Apr 15

Good piece Kristian. The capitalist society is governed by the system that allows it to. As much as the economies have grown to be richer and social benefits have definitely improved in my lifetime it has been due to the production of digital money, leveraged but also inflationary values combining with the natural progressions of invention. Your final observations of a fairer rules based society and leaderships based on a capitalist doctrine with fairness is reliant on the system and its leaderships. My gripe with the systems is that it’s been inherently the same since money was produced thousands of years ago. Spend and hope it comes back! And earn by being industrious. But the rulers always had the upper hand by taxing under their own rules to always give them more and everyone else less. This happened hazard system is still in play today, more likely to be in those lesser countries on your index. Since WW2 of course the new look was democracy. But still under their own same rules. But as we have began to change our thinking through openness and democracy and the strive for transparency in politics then the politics changed but the basic capitalism monetary systems haven’t. Obviously Thatcher removed exchange control regulations that allowed money to flow in and out of the UK in the hope more would come in but, that brought with it foreign ownerships especially in charge of our essential utilities and government run businesses all in the name of ‘investment’. She refused to adopt the Euro. So kept us half in and half out something we are now all paying for with the squeeze from EU and USA. Ironically this can now give us the independence we actually want and in my view we can achieve and leading the world with a new updated monetary system for the future. As you say Kristian you are happy with a capitalist system albeit now more and more it seems to be an oligarchy of the rich undemocratically running the more corrupt nations to maintain their richness and power. I am not an advocate of either or any! And in isolation I appear to be the only voice I can hear making a fairer autonomous system which for the first time in history, can now be invented with the advent of computerised Banking. We can now make the changes never before possible to ensure money flows without the rich having any hold or control over it if we decide to that is? Im a capitalist in part as I believe we should be able to earn as much as we can, and if we are clever it brighten then make that influence the amount we earn. I believe taxes like income tax are a form of robbery. As we earn it but don’t get it or are we able to spend it! So that’s unfair. It’s paid by our employers not by the employer! That fact is lost on most but it’s important to understand that taxes are triggered by spending. So if money is not spent it collects no tax! None! And there is the problem for our economy. The rich can hang on to money essential for our tax producing economy hoarding it in effect that reduces the working monthly pot of that hoarded money so our tax take is never going to produce enough to afford our needs! We need money for an exchange of work. But their work gets do much money it takes years to return those extra earnings back to the normal tax earning pot. Keeping our pot devoid of its rotation in our monthly system thus making our pot devoid of the very fuel it needs to work at its possible optimum. So what do we do? Well at this moment and since Thatcher we are seeing our system fail. The system is skewed to favour the few in an Oligarchy style getting richer. While the majority getting poorer within the system that can produce do much wealth. It’s obvious in say Russia or Venezuela with riches galore but mega poor! But now we see it being played out in our economy as the result of recessions crashes and austerity! A rich man can live just as good as a poor man. So doesn’t need all his money to live. Yet when we need to pay bills we borrow like the government but their killer is we have to pay back more plus interest! So we never get out of that cycle. That’s why we are in debt to £2.8tn and USA $30tn. They hold that wealth. We hold the debt. It’s totally undemocratic! So we need a capitalist earning capacity with a fairer democratic autonomous and perpetual economy with the help of a modern banking system to track and trace all money! My view is be rich from what you spend your money on not from the money itself! It’s a very simple and fairer system. Now possible. But not be able to hold onto the money itself which is needed to rotate and exponentially clock up tax revenue without borrowing anything! Let and make the money flow and move by making money move by date just as we expect bills to be paid by a date, wages paid by a date, taxes paid by a date, so money should flow back by a date! It will need no real policing. As if money is not spent and remains unspent then that should be taken by the exchequer to be revolved and recycled. So my answer is simple. Earn as much as you want. But you have to spend it all every month! We all do now anyway, except the rich! They don’t! And do pay no tax that us triggered by spending! Unless it’s spent no tax is collected. So either DLL the spending possible the exchequer will overflow with tax take! Do I feel we can rely on VAT alone. Imagine, no tax except vat. No more income tax or duty. We will and can expect increased wages, increased benefits, full government investment, no more overtly and a highly successful economy based on work that pays well, no one bring neglected and all because all the money us made to revolve. More tax revenue from less taxation and increased snd turbo charged success from spending all our money all of the time! Be rich off stuff not money! It’s rather simple and reduces the argument over politics. Less snd more simple government. Let money flow snd revolve autonomously and perpetually this system will prevent the oligarchy and will level the playing field for all citizens in charge of the politics snd governments.

