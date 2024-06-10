Michael F. Cannon, Director of Health Policy Studies at Cato Institute, will be joining us for the latest of our In Conversation events, an IEA series of discussions with notable figures across public life. This event will take place on Monday, 10th June from 17.30 – 19.30 at the IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB) and will be chaired by Tom Clougherty (IEA Executive Director).



Michael F. Cannon is the director of health policy studies at the Cato Institute, wielding expertise across a vast spectrum, from public health to regulatory frameworks, from Medicare to the intricate nuances of medical malpractice litigation. Renowned as a powerhouse in health care policy, Cannon’s insights have earned him glowing praise from prestigious publications like the Washington Post and the Washington Examiner.



He has also appeared on ABC, CNN, Fox News Channel, Al jazeera, BBC, GBN and more, captivating audiences with his compelling analyses. Cannon’s written work has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, while his latest book, “Recovery: A Guide to Reforming the U.S. Health Sector,” promises a ground-breaking roadmap for change. Prior to his current role, he served as a key advisor to the Senate leadership, showcasing his knack for navigating complex policy landscapes.



Michael is “an influential health‐​care wonk” (Washington Post) and “the most famous libertarian health care scholar” (Washington Examiner). Washingtonian magazine named Cannon one of Washington, DC’s “Most Influential People” in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Join us for a tantalizing evening of discussion.



Doors will open at 17:30, with the event starting off with a drinks reception before Tom sits down with Michael to discuss a wide range of topics related to public health, international health systems, political philosophy and much more. Our audience will also have a chance to participate in a Q&A session with Michael, moderated by Tom.



If you would like to attend, please RSVP to vipevents@iea.org.uk or call 020 7799 8910.



Date: Monday, 10th June



Time: 17.30– 19.30



Location: IEA (2 Lord North Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3LB)



Chair: Tom Clougherty (IEA Executive Director)



Format: Drinks Reception and In Conversation with Q&A



RSVP: Please RSVP to vipevents@iea.org.uk or call 020 7799 8910