The IEA Book Club will be hosting an upcoming event with Nils Karlson on his latest book, “Reviving Classical Liberalism Against Populism”. This event will take place on Tuesday 15th October from 17:30 – 19:30 at the IEA Westminster offices. Chairing this event is Dr Kristian Niemietz (Editorial Director and Head of Political Economy).



Join us for an engaging evening with Nils Karlson as he discusses his book Reviving Classical Liberalism Against Populism. He examines the global rise of populism as a threat to democracy, liberty, and free markets. Karlson analyses how populism, from both the left and right, undermines liberal institutions through identity politics and polarisation. He emphasises the need to revive classical liberalism by defending liberal institutions, promoting the “liberal spirit”, and crafting better policies. The book offers strategies to counter populist threats, advocating for federalism, social mobility, and liberal statecraft to protect and strengthen democratic societies.

Nils Karlson is an economist and political scientist. He is the founder of the Ratio Institute in Stockholm and has been a Visiting Fellow at Stanford University, Hoover Institution, and a Professor in Political Science at Linköping University.



His research is focused on institutional change and the interaction between politics, markets, and civil society. He has published over 30 books and numerous academic papers. His latest book is titled Reviving Classical Liberalism Against Populism (Palgrave MacMillan 2024). Other books include Statecraft and Liberal Reform in Advanced Democracies (Palgrave MacMillan 2018), The State of State. An Inquiry Concerning the Role of Invisible Hands in Politics and Civil Society (Almquist & Wiksell International 1993, also published by Transaction Press 2002, and Routledge 2017), and Bureaucrats or Markets in Innovation Policy? (Ratio/Publit 2019) with Sandström, C and Wennberg, K.).



He is a trustee of the board of the Mont Pelerin Society and a member of the Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.