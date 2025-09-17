Following our presence at Reform Party conference, next month, the IEA team will be heading up to Manchester for Conservative Party Conference.

We will be hosting various fringe events, with speakers including the Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride MP, Shadow Business and Trade Secretary Andrew Griffith MP, Shadow Economic Secretary Mark Garnier MP, and many others!

Our spokespeople will also be speaking on various other fringe events.

If you’re attending CPC, we’d be delighted to see you at our events and to join us in advancing the conversation for a freer, more prosperous Britain.

Sunday 5th October

23:00 - 00:30 — IEA Late Night Reception, The Rt Hon Mel Stride MP, Stanley Suite

Invitation only. Apply at VIPEvents@iea.org.uk.

17:00 - 18:00 - CapX Presents: Does Britain need its own Milei?, Executive Director Tom Clougherty is speaking on a panel hosted by CapX, CPS Gallery

Monday 6th October

10:30 - 12:00 - Young people’s attitudes to growth, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is speaking on a panel hosted by Next Gen Tories, Secure Zone

17:00 - 18:00 - Starmer’s Checkpoint Britain: How digital ID threatens our rights, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is speaking on a panel hosted by Big Brother Watch, The Portico Library

Tuesday 7th October

08:30 - 09:30 — Immigration: What’s the plan?, IEA Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is speaking on a panel hosted by the CPS, CPS Gallery

10:15 - 11:15 — Can Britain survive Ed Miliband?, Energy Analyst Andy Mayer is speaking on a panel hosted by the GWPF, Secure Zone

10:45 - 12:00 — Restoring Britain’s Dynamism: Removing Barriers to Economic Growth, Sir David Amess Theatre

13:15 - 14:30 — Taxed Out: Defending Britain’s Wealth Creators, Sir David Amess Theatre

15:45 - 17:00 — Resisting Paternalism: How can the Conservative Party restore individual choice?, Sir David Amess Theatre

16:30 - 17:30 — Rights and responsibilities: Reforming the welfare state, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is speaking on a panel hosted by the TPA, ThinkTent

18:00 - 19:00 — Saving the planet and the party: could a greener shade of blue be the key to winning over young voters?, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim is speaking on a panel hosted by CEN, CEN Room