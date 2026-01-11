Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
3h

A very interesting viewpoint. I happen to agree with the free market low tax and spend attitude. But I fear without a money supply that will never happen.

Entrepreneurship as you mention, is never going to get anywhere without a free flowing money net supply.

You politicians and economists alike tend to think that money makers given the rope to make profits will be our saviour. But increasingly we are told they are leaving in droves and taking their money with them!

We are also told that money makers, entrepreneurs, are wealth creators. But are also told they are wealth takers!

My view is they are both. They create ways to draw money to take out the system only to hold on to it. In do doing they, make the money supply devoid of exactly what is needed.

In my opinion, the ‘accountants’ way of two sided bookkeeping is as much as politicians can cope with. This inability to think in the round, to understand money has to flow back around and in what time, four dimensional thinking is lost on them. This has perpetuated in the ‘Thatcherite’ doctrine, wrongly Lorded by many since in a ‘household budget’ mentality of ‘cuts’ when the money isn’t there!

When, instead of cutting your cloth to suit the tax return, to cut government spending or to raise taxation or moreover, borrow the deficit, politicians should do what true money makers and entrepreneurs do week in week out, work out how the system can produce more revenue without borrowing or raising taxes (higher costs) or cutting spending (de-investing) which all three are a road to failure!

Any entrepreneur will tell you when the going gets tough, fuel up fire, don’t sit back and watch the business fail by cutting investment or borrowing to keep going or cutting investment! All of which are the signs of a weak business when all three are the norm.

No, you look at the goose that lays the golden egg and make it last more eggs faster!

In our economy that’s making us, the goose in this case, produce more tax revenue! And to do that you can’t raise taxes or cut investment or keep borrowing to lumber us all with more and more debt! NO!!!!

You politicians and economists must wake up and smell the coffee! You have to make the framework for everyone to earn and spend more as you very well say. That’s not the few at the very top. No. It’s everyone from the bottom up. You need to make the rules the laws the framework and model work not in two dimensions but, four!

So don’t look at Thatchers way or old economists who had no idea what a modern digital electronic age of money looked liked. That thinking is old out dated and obviously doesn’t work. Except for a few very rich who hold most of our money. Not wealth, money!

After 25 years of deficit borrowing on the markets, we see the result of that. The rich get richer whilst the poor get, yes, poorer. Just look! And see what that is going!! It’s giving the democratic powers of money supply to the few. Whilst the majority of us, are devoid of that money. That’s not fair but more importantly it’s not democratic!

Now, I’m all for free market success. Earn as much as you want or can. That’s what growth is. That’s what drives economies and that’s what makes us get up in the mornings.

But, unless that money returns to the pit to supply money to the rest of us how do you think my Lord, can we the majority of people, keep SPENDING to give the golden eggs of increased tax revenue?

You either can’t see it or don’t want to see it. Either way, it’s not good for us the majority. Unless you make sure that once huge sums of money go north upward in the food chain, a mechanism has to be in place to RETURN that money to the pot for us to fuel up the economy by making money flow in a three snd four dimensional way.

MS=R.

Money multiplied by Spending equals Revenue. And you know what revenue does? Yes, gives tax revenue, tax take to the government exchequer.

So if it needs more, you must increase first, the money supply to the pot. Make it available.

I suggest not by taxing those who have it all. That’s just highway robbery. No, let them enjoy SPENDING their money on goods or assets! Make the money flow back from it actually being SPENT on goods we all make! They then get the equivalent in return for their money earned. Be rich from the wealth of goods and assets they can buy with their money. That’s the economy! Not what we have now.

Whatever have now is a trickle. We need a tsunami flow of money back from their SPENDING. It’s not anything to do with money makers. It’s first to do with supplying the pot with freely SPENT money. Not debt ridden investments or debt borrowed money. But freely spent in exchange, money.

We can now, digitally put a spend by date on all or part of money. Make tax lie and make spending money the driving force. That’s how you get the best if all worlds. Do that, and everything else is cured. From potholes to higher wages. Great state pensions to happiness. Autonomous and perpetual spending. Of a vastly increased money supply. Make money move! That’s what a chancellors job is

