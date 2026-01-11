In today’s newsletter:

Today marks the end of my first week as Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs. I wanted to use our first Sunday newsletter of 2026 to say a few words about the precarious and unsettling moment Britain finds itself in, and crucially, the role the IEA must play in it.

Over the last couple of decades, the British economy has been characterised by an ever-growing state and increased intrusion by the government in everyone’s daily lives. As a result, economic growth has slowed to virtually zero, wealth creators are leaving the country, and Britain risks being outpaced by more dynamic competitors across the world.

The fundamentals of how a free market economy works no longer seem to be widely supported or even understood. It is perhaps not surprising, therefore, that so many politicians and commentators are happiest advocating economic ideas which are largely statist and collectivist in nature. Whether fantasy economics of the hard left, nostalgic protectionism dressed up as national renewal, or the complacent orthodoxies of the economic establishment, all these ideas share a mistrust of markets and a faith in ever-expanding state power, despite decades of disappointing results.

This is where the IEA comes in. For over seventy years, the IEA has made the case for liberty and free markets: for competition, enterprise, incentives, and limited government. That case needs to be made again - clearly, rigorously, and persistently - because too many of the fundamentals of a free society are no longer intuitively grasped by those shaping policy.

My priority as Director General is to ensure that the IEA continues to lead the battle of ideas: challenging bad economics, exposing the failures of statism, and advancing serious, credible alternatives rooted in freedom. At a time of economic drift and intellectual complacency, that task is not optional, it is essential. Come and join us, colleagues, supporters, and readers, as we take this work forward in the months and years ahead.

David Frost, Lord Frost of Allenton

Director General

One Pint Driving Limit

Responding to the Government’s plans to lower the drink driving limit, Dr Chris Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

“We know that cutting the drink drive limit won’t work because it has already failed in Scotland. After the limit was cut there in 2014, there was no reduction in road accidents. It is easy to see why. Drink-driving accidents typically involve people who are well over the limit who will only be deterred by proper enforcement of the law, not by tinkering with the existing limit. “Once again, the government is persecuting the sensible majority and pursuing its vendetta against the pub trade. Can’t it find something worthwhile to do?”

Britons Are Beginning To Admit It: Their Beloved National Health Service Is Broken, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim in Reason

The mere suggestion that marketized health care systems could provide better outcomes is no longer heresy. As is the case in every market, competition and choice allow for the most efficient allocation of resources. These systems empower patients with the ability and freedom to choose.

How to make Venezuela great again, Research Associate Mani Basharzad in CapX

Foreign intervention can break that resistance and align outcomes with what people actually want, benefiting both Venezuelans and American interests. We do not live in a world of isolation. One foreign power defends Ukraine; another attacks it. One stood with South Korea; another backed North Korea. In a world where Russia, China and the Islamic Republic exist, my libertarian friends should understand that the United States should be the policeman.

Here lies your local pub, Head of Media Reem Ibrahim writes in CapX

If the Government truly wishes to reverse the decline of Britain’s high streets, and perhaps be allowed back into pubs, it will need to go much, much further. They must recognise that businesses across the country are struggling due to endless tax increases and regulatory restrictions.

