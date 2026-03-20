Green Deals in the EU Exposed | IEA Interview

Governments across Europe have convinced themselves they can pick winners, drive innovation and save the planet — all at the same time. But what happens when the bill comes due? Kristian Niemietz is joined by Professor Kristin Sandstrom and Professor Magnus Henriksen, authors of a new IEA report on green industrial policy in the EU, to find out.

From Northvolt — the European Union’s flagship battery manufacturer that became Sweden’s largest bankruptcy since the 1930s — to the broader failure of the Green Deal to deliver on its promises, the case studies are damning. The professors argue that the problem with industrial policy is not just picking winners, but creating losers: distorting markets, misallocating capital and leaving local communities to foot the bill.

Climate policy has become the Trojan horse for a new era of big government intervention — and the economics profession has largely failed to push back. This interview cuts through the green rhetoric and asks what a genuine exit strategy from the Green New Deal would actually look like.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.

The professors' book, A Green Entrepreneurial State?, is open access and available here: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-032-15512-2