Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
38m

Nice piece David. I am positive that the economy can cope with expensive costs such as a fast railway such as HS2. We can’t keep making cuts, we have to supply an economic model that fully copes with all our populations needs. At this time we see playing out the consequences of a monetary system that makes the rich richer at the cost of the poorer being poorer and saddled with the debt that comes along with that system! So the view that we must ‘cut our cloth’ all the time is not going to work. Eventually we will all see the system is broken! The main problem with our economic model is that the pool of people who generate tax revenue haven’t got enough money in its pot to rotate on a daily basis. Vast sums of money are held outside of that working pot unused, unspent and untaxed as a consequence by the minority few. It’s the majority of tax payers who spend all their money each day/month that generate tax revenue. Those who hold it unspent and unused and untaxed are the few who don’t have to spend all their money as they have more than is needed. It’s that simple! The few rich hold the most money. Whereas the majority poor don’t have enough swishing around for them to pay the tax revenue we all need rich and poor! Included in that is Railways. The key is in the tax system which many get its understanding wrong. Most don’t realise for instance, that tax is only triggered by money moving by spending like VAT or having to change hands like Council tax. They can’t see that it’s not employees that pay income tax and NI it’s employers who have to pay it! It may be calculated by income but it’s paid by employers! That’s how badly we understand tax revenue! It’s akin to a Ponzi scheme as the statement is misleading! Tax deducted like that, not from the earner but the payer means the earner never got it to spend it! So it’s not an earnings tax it’s a tax on business and like a highwayman stealing your money before you have had time to spend it! Spending money makes it enjoyable. A key to a happy society. The second common error is not seeing how tax is triggered? Just as income tax (which should be called employment tax) and NI are triggered by the spending of the employer on the employee all taxes are also triggered by SPENDING and or money moving by day spending to incur Vat or by having to change hands like inheritance tax. Alcohol, tobacco and fuel duty for example, are taken when we all spend on them! But a statement showing that tax take is not clear, it’s hidden! So it feels we aren’t paying it but, we are! At the fuel pump we get a bar receipt but that doesn't show the amount of duty taken in tax! Just like a Ponzi scheme statement it’s all hidden! The need to know means we can see when tax is paid and how and by how much! It’s smoke and mirrors! Used by the government only to hide how much we all pay! We know that because so often those who spout ‘we the taxpayer’ get it spectacularly wrong! The taxpayer is not the worker it’s the employer! We the taxpayer are those who spend ALL their money each month! The taxpayers who pay less are all those who don’t spend all their money each month…. The rich! Because money unspent and not moved pay no tax on that unspent unused money in the same time frame! Holding money and let’s be clear the vast majority of money, is idle outside the tax system because it is not spent or not changing hands so that vast amount remains untaxed! And it’s that unspent, untaxed money that makes the tax system devoid of it swishing around to trigger a tax revenue! It’s simple!!!!! Make all money move snd you will have a tsunami of tax revenue. Spend nothing and you have a system that is dead or dying. We are dying in a monetary way now. That’s why you question the gist of railways David!… if we have a system that makes money rotate every day we will have a system that works. We need a spending policy model. Now that said, let’s get into railways. You are right it’s outdated and overdue for a overhaul! We have tracks that go into the heart of all towns and cities. My view is, especially as we are such a small island that, we should concrete all that trackway and put all lorry’s and buses and vans on them and leave all roads to the cars! We now have hydrogen power and electric vehicles. We now have radar assisted cruise control that brakes for you! Snd we now see driverless cars coming. Use the technology to make it work fast! It’ll be cheaper and better and let’s face it modern! In a similar vein use computer digital banking to put our economy right. Put a ‘spend by date’ on all money digitally. Use it or lose it to the government exchequer. Make ALL money move all of the time to stoke up the ability to grow the tax revenue of our nation! Be rich off stuff not money itself. No loopholes, no interference just autonomous and perpetual spending! Have one tax only, VAT based on all spending. Streamline government snd governance. What do you say to that David?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture