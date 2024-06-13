The Institute of Economic Affairs is delighted to host a Food for Thought discussion lunch featuring Dr. John Endres, who will speak on the State of Free Markets and Liberalism in South Africa.

This event will take place on Thursday, June 13th, at the IEA office in Westminster. Doors will open at 12:30 PM, with the discussion lunch running from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The event will be chaired by Lord Kamall.



Dr John Endres, the acting CEO of South Africa’s Institute of Race Relations, has been a long-standing advocate for good governance and democratic integrity for the sake of a freer society within the South African sphere. He previously held positions at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation and was the founding CEO of the Good Governance Africa think tank. Throughout his career, Dr John Endres has continuously advocated for principle of non-racism, free markets, individual liberty, and the rule of law.

