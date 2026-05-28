Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Breese's avatar
Charles Breese
43m

As a domestic energy user, events at the Strait of Hormuz mean that I am more driven by security of energy availability than by price - I also think that emerging technologies (eg Reflect Orbital - https://www.reflectorbital.com) will over the next 20/30 years transform energy as we currently know it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture