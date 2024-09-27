Join us on Monday 4th November 2024 at the Vinson Building, University of Buckingham, for a conference jointly organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and the Vinson Centre.

This in-person event will bring together various experts to share their knowledge and expertise on the concept of morality, human behaviour and economics. Don’t miss out on this chance to connect with like-minded individuals and learn from some of the best in the field. Below, you can find a link to register, and the full agenda.

AGENDA



10:00-10:15 | Greetings and Welcome



Welcome by Professor James Tooley (Vice-Chancellor, University of Buckingham), Dr Juan Castañeda, Director of the Vinson Centre (University of Buckingham) and Tom Clougherty (Executive Director, Institute of Economic Affairs).



10:15-11:00 | Opening Lecture



Opening lecture by Richard Turnbull (Centre for Ethics, Markets, and Enterprise) – ‘The moral case for the market’.



11:00-13:00 | Session 1: On the Moral Foundations of the Market Economy



Chairperson: Lord Matthew Elliott (Jobs Foundation) 11.00 am – Professor Mikko Arevuo (Cranfield University) on ‘Adam Smith’s Theory of Moral Sentiments: the dichotomy of self-interest and equality’ 11.30 am. – Professor Pedro Schwartz (Camilo José Cela University) on ‘Smith vs. Mandeville: on morality and ethics in a market economy’ 12.00 am. – Dr Elena Leonean (Lithuanian Free Market Institute) on ‘’The moral case for capitalism’ 12.30 am – Discussion



14:00-16:00 | Session 2: Faith in Markets?



Chairperson: Tom Clougherty (IEA) 2.00 pm – Martin Vander Weyer (The Spectator) – ‘Why We’ve Lost Faith in Capitalism’ 2.30 pm – Dr. Benedikt Koehler (Institute of Economic Affairs) on ‘The question of profit and wealth in Islam, Judaism and Christian religion’ 3.00 pm – Professor Philip Booth (St Mary’s University) on ‘The economics of Pope Francis – markets, society and the state’ 3.30 – Discussion



16:15–18:15 | Session 3: On Social Justice



Chairperson: Professor Paul Dragos Aligica (University of Bucharest and George Mason University) 4.15 pm – TBC on ‘Social justice from a classical liberal perspective’ 4.45 pm – Dr. Billy Christmas (King’s College London) on ‘Property Rights and Social Justice in the Early Church Fathers’ 5.15 pm – TBC on ‘Social justice beyond the state’ 5.45 pm – Discussion