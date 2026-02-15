In today’s newsletter:

Growth figures and government failure

New vape ban

The political realignment

This week, the University of York’s Dialectic Union organised a debate on the motion ‘This House Would Introduce a Wealth Tax’. Two representatives from the Patriotic Millionaires campaign group spoke in favour of the motion, while William Yarwood from the Taxpayers Alliance and I spoke (surprise, I know) against it.

We obviously lost (you don’t ‘win’ such debates when you have unfashionable opinions), but at a respectable ratio of 49 vs 28 votes, plus a few undecided ones. Given that almost everyone seems to support a wealth tax these days, that’s not bad.

Apart from the obligatory ‘who funds you?’, it was an amicable, good-faith debate, and I’d certainly rather debate someone from Patriotic Millionaires than a Polanski-style slopulist. (Yes, that’s a portmanteau of ‘slop’ and ‘populist’. You’re welcome.)

What I noticed, though, was how little the other side had to say about actual wealth taxes. Their argument could be summarised as:

‘Public services are a good thing. Social safety nets are a good thing. Some people have lots of money. So it obviously follows that we need a wealth tax.’

Well, no, that does follow at all – or at best, it is only one possible conclusion among many. It is as if I tried to convince you to try one very particular and exotic style of craft beer by praising the virtues of beer in general.

Maybe my expectations were unrealistic. Patriotic Millionaires are a campaign group, not a think tank, or a subdivision of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, so arguably, it is not their job to cover the economics of wealth taxation in great depth. What I would have expected from them, though, is some insights into the economic attitudes and behaviours of Britain’s millionaires. But on that front, they made even less sense. On the one hand, we were told that the super-wealthy currently don’t pay taxes, because they use every trick in the book to minimise their tax obligations. A few seconds later, we were told that the super-wealthy are extremely eager to be taxed more heavily, that they cannot wait to pay wealth taxes, and that there could not possibly be any negative behavioural responses to such a tax. The strange case of the tax-dodging Dr Jekyll and the wealth tax-loving Mr Hyde.

One name that inevitably came up a few times was James Ratcliffe, the controversial billionaire who caused a storm of outrage this week with his statement that Britain had been ‘colonised’ by immigrants.

I don’t particularly care what James Ratcliffe thinks about immigration, and I don’t see why the opinion of one man has to be a national story, which requires wall-to-wall media coverage and interventions from the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. For me, the only interesting aspect of this non-story was the way the media reported on Ratcliffe’s residential arrangements.

The phrase they used was that Ratcliffe ‘changed his residence’ to Monaco in 2020. That’s an odd expression. Why not simply say that he ‘moved to Monaco’, ‘relocated to Monaco’ or ‘emigrated to Monaco’?

It’s because, for someone in Ratcliffe’s position, terms like ‘moving’, ‘relocating’ or ‘emigrating’ can be a bit misleading. Presumably, Ratcliffe already had a home in Monaco before 2020, which he already used as a secondary residence. So there was no single ‘relocation event’ in 2020 – just a rebalancing act, where he chose to spend a bit more time in Monaco, and a bit less time in Britain. ‘Changing one’s residence’ is a better way to describe that than ‘relocating’ or ‘emigrating’, because it is mostly an administrative act, where the person’s day-today life does not really change all that much.

Proponents of wealth taxes scoff at the idea that wealthy people will emigrate if you introduce a wealth tax, because they think of ‘emigration’ as a drastic event, which completely changes the emigrant’s life. Of course, if ‘emigrating’ means ‘leaving everyone and everything behind, and starting from scratch in a new and unfamiliar place where you may not even speak the language’, then no, that’s not something you would do just to save a few quid in taxes. But if you have a second home somewhere where you already feel at home, where the fiscal situation is a lot more attractive than here while public services are at least as good, where the weather is nicer, and where the climate of opinion is less hostile to you – can you honestly say that you would not be tempted to spend a bit more time there?

Kristian Niemietz

Editorial Director

IEA Podcast: Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Director General David Frost and Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz to discuss the growth figures, Andy Burnham’s latest speech, and Oat Milk… - IEA YouTube

Growth figures are an ‘utter failure’ for government

Responding to the latest GDP figures, Lord Frost, Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

“Whatever the government’s growth strategy may be, it isn’t working. The economy has virtually stalled since the spring. And GDP per head is falling again: if you feel poorer, it’s because you are.

“This is an utter failure for a government that is so vocal about prioritising growth. They need to act quickly to turn this around. That means at the very least to stop sliding in the wrong direction with growth-damaging measures like business tax rises and the Employment Rights Act. The tax and spending burden needs to fall, and massive deregulation and supply-side reform is required to unlock our economy and get Britain growing again.”

Read Callum Price’s three takeaways from the figures:

Watch Lord Frost and Kristian Niemietz discuss the growth problem on the IEA podcast:

