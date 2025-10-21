Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
3m

Great observation Kristian. But it’s not building infrastructure or energy that comes first, it’s money and money to spend! That’s the first and singular thing we need!… MONEY. And Capitalism is a self fulfilling prophecy. The rich eventually get it all . It’s like a boa constrictor slowly wrapping itself around you before it starts to squeeze and eventually squeezes the life out of you! We are in that finally phase now. We need to wake up and see some intervention has to be made. You in your piece state we need to intervene in the planning laws. And in telling nimby’s to belt up! (To green belt up lol) so intervention is clearly needed. Yet, …. Why are you not all saying the same thing about Capitalism and their hoarding of the money!? You have only got to look at the likes of Musk and Bezos to see where the money is going. But in all honesty they are not the richest, oh no. The real ones are never seen or heard they are those who keep quiet. Saudi Arabia and the oil rich. They are South American Drugs organisations or they are Chinese politburo who keep on stacking it. The biggest earners are still drugs, guns and oil and gas. It’s also big commerce industry and conglomerates. Rich Countries like Saudi and USA. It’s rich individuals like Musk. Their stockpiles of money is stratospheric. But combined they are all gatekeepers of the vast majority of our actual money. Because Capitalism doesn’t prevent it, it allows it. So I think it’s becoming more clearer now than ever. For all the bonsai tree reasons you state Kristian, that we need intervention. To be fair, we have had no way of knowing or tracing money and its ownership before. But we do now. It’s why I assert that all the old dead and historic economists of the past would have all given a better outcome to their theories, had they had the knowledge of modern internet banking. Smart cards and smart phones that cannot only tell who their owners are but what they have and how it’s spent. So it’s a game changer in ensuring a better flow of money than that of the capitalist boa constrictor! ….. Kristian, you have to see that the reason why we can’t grow or be a bigger bonsai let alone a great oak or cedar is not a lack of building of homes and infrastructure or power stations. It’s the lack of money in hand to build them! The governments are skint. People are skint. Even the Banks don’t want to lend and bureaucracy strangles even further our needs. Now we maybe skint which means the government is skint as we pay the bloody taxes! So where is all the money!??…. A really good question. As I have pointed out, it’s not disappeared! It’s not been lost, it may have been stolen! As we allow fraud at astronomical levels to occur. And we know the rich avoid and evading taxes. Your understanding of taxes is less than understanding. Taxes have pre tax triggers. These triggers are all transactional. When money has to change hands. It’s why I say, that income tax is not paid or triggered by the wage of the worker. That’s just calculated on his or her wages. It’s pre ordained by the company who pays the tax in calculating the need for that employee and factoring in to the business model the affordability of that employee and charging the consumer or real employer the necessary higher amount to incorporate the taxes and wages as a combined figure. They have to pay it in total, wages and taxes and Nic. So it’s an illusion tax, income tax is triggered by the transaction having to be completed. Their payment! It’s their business that pays it NOT the worker. So it’s like any other sales tax like vat or duty. Even a demand tax like business rates and Council tax are triggered by the demand and need. As money has to change hands it takes the tax in that direct way. They are all transactional. Even windfall taxes are the same demand. That’s why wealth taxes won’t work. It’s not transactional. It’s arbitrary. And the total wealth is unknown or hidden or valued incorrectly. And wealth is not money. Money is a token of fair exchange if work. Whereas wealth is what you buy and own with the money. Yours and the capitalist view is money and wealth are the same thing! That can be kept. But as I have said, where does the ownership of money stop? Because the inevitable conclusion is the rich will get the lot! So at what point do we intervene? Once they get it all? At what point do the rich say, hold on we are rich enough? Well it seems never! Only I and it seems Gary Stevenson are saying intervention is required., but he says tax them and I say make them spend it! My way is best. Sorry Gary. Spending money back for us to spend is the only way you get growth. You can only get growth from the people getting money and spending it in their masses. Not by governments taking their tax. What about us! The rest if the people who need actual free money from their spending rather than debt ridden money that has capital interest and in the case of investment, and PFI the added weight of future profits or exorbitant fees! No, we need freely spent money to return to the people’s pot of the goose that lays the golden egg of growth! After all Kristian, we need money to spend to grow. Buildings and infrastructure won’t get built without it! So look to the lowest common denominator for the real reason and answers to grow! It’s simply the rich hang on to money for so long and in such vast sums the real economy can’t pay sufficient taxes! Because the money isn’t in our pot, it’s in the pots of those who hoard it! Away from our reach. That’s the reason Kristian. That’s why the IEA are blind to it. Because they think the money is still out in the aether. It’s not, it’s tucked away out of sight out of reach. We need to put a spend by date on money digitally. Make money rotate. That’s the only way to get growth sufficient to end this malaise.

