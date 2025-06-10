Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

It’s an interesting correlation that certainly needs to be aired. Just this week we see Labour reversing its decision on winter fuel payments quoting its as a result of their economic choices working so they can re introduce it! Whereas we can all see it’s as a result of pressure from a minority and a need to combat their fight with Farage over possible lost votes! Again a minority. Labour are not reasonable to use their defence when it’s more likely to be the later. But this ‘two faced’ approach by minority groups such as ‘just stop oil’ and anti obesity are deluded in their basic stand point as their opinion is flawed and their view ideology misplaced. Let’s take just stop oil! To think they can make the majority stop using oil is so deluded it’s ridiculous. Everything we have in life relies on oil or its chemical offshoots. I witnessed a doctor in NHS arguing for it on TV wearing a polyester coat and rubber gloves plastic pens and spatulas and a man made visor and mask. I bet he got to work by car or train and is willing to receive money for his job! It’s a stupid and diabolical intrusion into our normal lives to push such balderdash! And let’s look at anti obesity arguments? Fat people are not always fat because of over eating! Metabolism problems, disabilities and being poor are all factors to be wise of. The NHS is for all citizens. Black white yellow or brown! Fat thin tall or short. Not every patient is obese. And would you call pregnant women obese? I bet they are all thin! And let’s face it probably go to the gym! But they too will need the NHS when they break a limb or have a heart attack at 50! And then let’s look at who pays for the NhS? Everybody does! The people who think they have right on their side assume they pay for others who don’t deserve their money! Well let’s just look at tax. PAYE employees do not pay income tax! Their employers do! Also self employed pay income tax and charge their employers for it! So it’s employers who pay it not employees! It’s just calculated on wages!! And while the thin pay got their gym membership the fat one is buying curry or McDonald’s and paying vat! Indeed vat and duty paid by those who spend all their money each month on food pay in more tax than those who work and run and don’t spend all their money each month. Pro rata a disabled obese person pay 100% on their income whereas a rich thin man who spends a quarter of their income contributes only 25% towards tax! So the obese pay in more by default! Income tax is about a quarter of tax income. Vat and duty revenue is more something like a third! So working paying income tax ( so they think) and spending little because of lifestyle probably contribute less in tax take pro rata than a fat disabled who is unemployed but spends all their money each month on stuff that pays vat or duty! So I believe they have gone too far! If people want to smoke or drink themselves into the NHS then they too pay so much more in tax to pay for their care! They contribute more so the NHS is there when a skinny person falls through a grate and needs a bed! We all pay working or unemployed. I hate hearing ‘we the taxpayer’ the ones who point their finger quoting that are probably the ones who pay the least in tax! As tax is not triggered or paid on money unspent and unused! It’s the obese and disabled and the unemployed and the unemployable who pay the most in tax pro rata as they spend all their money each month and are the majority of people! The minority are the ones shouting ‘we the taxpayer’ as they get the most but don’t spend it back to pay their full tax burden! Tax is triggered by spending. Don’t spend you don’t pay tax! So you don’t contribute ! It’s a misleading and misunderstood standpoint and we take it as gospel! Well I don’t! I worry when any pressure group is money led! We never really know why they do what they do. Alternative reasons may be in play! A smoker like a drinker like an obese person pay more into the nhs than a thin runner for a deluded just stop oil parasite. Let’s get the facts right!!! Know how tax is triggered snd never assume you pay in more than another. Let’s look at a homeless tramp beggar! Who is comatose on the village green bench as a result of consuming a bottle of whisky purchased as a result of begging! He had just paid 73% in vat and duty, let alone profit and income tax for the wine merchant, on that bottle of whisky and he had spent all his income! That nearly double a higher rate income tax payer who may not have spent their income that month and contributed nothing to our take take! Nothing! So never assume you pay or contribute more, the government pay little to counter the tax take they gave in such things that make us ill!

