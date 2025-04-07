Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Brian Edmunds
Apr 7

Len, in the whole scheme of life that supervisors job is a pebble in the oceans. It was not an argument worth fighting. Continuity is worth more than the argument. The reason I suspect to pick a fight was to get through to April 5th as the Council probably ran out of money! A bin strike means blame for bin men not the Council. These arguments and benefit cuts, government cuts more taxes or tax hikes are synonymous with a clueless government who can’t see beyond those reactions to try and balance the books! But, there is a better way! It’s a better management of money flowing through the tax paying economy to enable the tax take equal or surpass their monthly need! It’s so obvious that the present government feels the answers are to do exactly as their predecessors who also had no better ideas either. It’s austerity and unhappiness. Local Councils seem to have refuse collection as a major expenditure. Second only to social services. The later can be given in doses whereas refuse is a static cost. So Birmingham are probably avoiding their due payments as they just don’t have the money! On a larger scale our government can’t understand the fact that money that revolves through many hands exponentially triggers and collects many taxes and more tax take than say an individual wealth tax which goes to the exchequer without passing through our tax collecting and tax paying economy. They just don’t get that. They don’t get either that money held by the rich and mega rich unspent each month triggers NO tax… NONE! It’s the money that people spend each and every month that triggers snd pays tax and it’s that monthly pot that is devoid of the money held on to and hoarded so no wonder the pot is insufficient to earn enough tax to cover our needs! The money in our economy earned and spent within that same month pays ALL the tax it can! It’s the wealthy and rich that hang on to the other money for months and years on end and it’s that money that contributes nothing in tax to the exchequer! We the taxpayer are all the poor and middle classes who have to spend through necessity that pro rata of income pays ALL the tax! The rich may hide income and avoid tax snd whatever part that isn’t spent contributes NO tax! So as usual if you need money, stop asking the poor! You have to get it from those who have more than they need….the rich. Snd NOT by taxing them… No! By making them spend it back, through our economy not the economy of the rich! Exponentially the tsunami of money in quick time going through our economy will immediately lead to an overflowing exchequer but will also increase wages through improved profit and snd can give everyone a minimum wage even the disabled!… happiness! Not only will it pay for Birmingham Council but ironically and totally Counterintuitively the rich will get richer too! Not from holding money, but from spending that money over and over again! Our economy is short of money! Snd guess who has it? The rich! Yes, if they spend like we all do it will exponentially raise more tax take than we need! And I suggest on VAT alone. Do away with income tax. Earn as much as you can and enjoy spending it in the same time frame! We need growth if the economy and Spending us the only way to make that happen. It’s so simple!

