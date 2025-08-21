Full Publication

A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs exposes how influential public health academics are using their scientific credentials to promote radical anti-capitalist policies while disguising their activism as objective research.

The discussion paper, "Anti-Capitalism and Public Health", published today by the IEA, reveals that leading figures in the public health establishment openly advocate for the overthrow of the market economy. Author Dr Christopher Snowdon shows how researchers have expanded their focus from traditional health concerns to attacking the entire economic system.

The research documents how WHO-backed academics describe capitalism as a "pathological system" and argue that addressing health issues "requires nothing short of a fundamental restructure of the global political and socio-economic system."

Professor Gerard Hastings OBE, a former WHO advisor, claimed in May 2020 that China's COVID-19 lockdown saved 77,000 lives - "twenty times more than were taken by the virus" - proving that "switching off capitalism" protects us "from ourselves."

The study shows how these academics have evolved from targeting a few “unhealthy commodity industries” to attacking all "commercial entities" - including small businesses and cooperatives. The list of supposedly health-harming industries now encompasses everything from fossil fuels to social media platforms and food delivery services.

Although it is difficult to find a coherent alternative to “neoliberalism” in the work of public health academics, Snowdon shows that they are consistently opposed to free trade and economic growth. He concludes that they may see costs to business, employment and growth as features, not bugs, of public health regulation.

Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:

“Anti-capitalist rhetoric is far from uncommon in academia, but the field of public health has become rabidly opposed to free markets and free trade in the last decade. Public health has become more of a militant political enterprise than an evidence-based, scientific movement.”

