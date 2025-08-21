Anti-Capitalism & Public Health
Is modern public health drifting into anti-capitalist activism?
Public health academics openly advocate overthrowing capitalism while presenting radical views as neutral scientific research, including claims that COVID lockdowns saved 77,000 lives by "switching off capitalism"
Influential WHO advisors smuggle anti-business activism into health policy, targeting "social media, banking, insurance, education, transportation, real estate and utilities" as health threats
Their anti-capitalist agenda demands "fundamental restructuring of the global political and socio-economic system" rather than addressing actual health issues
Modern public health is a fundamentally political movement, and the hardening of its anti-capitalist stance should be taken seriously, a new IEA paper argues
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs exposes how influential public health academics are using their scientific credentials to promote radical anti-capitalist policies while disguising their activism as objective research.
The discussion paper, "Anti-Capitalism and Public Health", published today by the IEA, reveals that leading figures in the public health establishment openly advocate for the overthrow of the market economy. Author Dr Christopher Snowdon shows how researchers have expanded their focus from traditional health concerns to attacking the entire economic system.
The research documents how WHO-backed academics describe capitalism as a "pathological system" and argue that addressing health issues "requires nothing short of a fundamental restructure of the global political and socio-economic system."
Professor Gerard Hastings OBE, a former WHO advisor, claimed in May 2020 that China's COVID-19 lockdown saved 77,000 lives - "twenty times more than were taken by the virus" - proving that "switching off capitalism" protects us "from ourselves."
The study shows how these academics have evolved from targeting a few “unhealthy commodity industries” to attacking all "commercial entities" - including small businesses and cooperatives. The list of supposedly health-harming industries now encompasses everything from fossil fuels to social media platforms and food delivery services.
Although it is difficult to find a coherent alternative to “neoliberalism” in the work of public health academics, Snowdon shows that they are consistently opposed to free trade and economic growth. He concludes that they may see costs to business, employment and growth as features, not bugs, of public health regulation.
Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“Anti-capitalist rhetoric is far from uncommon in academia, but the field of public health has become rabidly opposed to free markets and free trade in the last decade. Public health has become more of a militant political enterprise than an evidence-based, scientific movement.”
A very interesting observation Christopher. It’s not easy to disentangle health and money. If you believe there is NOT a cost to health or extreme capitalism is NOT a draw on best health practices then I’m sorry, you are deluding yourself. The overcharging of drugs is one consideration. The obvious lever, used by privately funded and monetary driven drug companies to drive up prices and profits to ‘invest’ in future developments or ‘repay costs’ is a clear question to ask if it’s fair or warranted. Criticism will follow if it’s NOT clear. I think you have to be able to decide what level of ‘capitalism’ is fair or acceptable. As I assert, we now have a choice. I think those criticising capitalism are not anti capitalists per se. The destination in my view, is critical of capitalism when it prevents money from giving the people what they need and deserve whilst allowing free market values (when fair) to prevail. For example, is a CEO of a bank more valuable than a Surgeon? Or is a scientist less valued than the governor of the BoE? This is where your argument and theirs should be. The truth about capitalism is it’s two separate parts. The first is the free market whirlpool which allows us to earn as much as we can. This drives economic growth. It shows work pays. And encourages production, innovation and creativity of wealth. And the second is yet to be fully established and it’s how long that money earned can be held onto? Up to now, our monetary system has not changed in millennia. There has been no way to see who had what! Governments or leaders could just tax and recover money. But that wasn’t the ability of the people. That’s why we have had the rich and poor for millennia. Capitalism allows them with the help or hindrance of governments, to keep it! But now we have digital money and the ability, at last, to see who has what and where it is! Not just that, it’s possible to once again be a sovereign nation once again when it comes to money and control over it. We are supposed to be a democracy yet, we allow the few to hold vast sums of money away, out of reach of the normal daily working pot not just if the people but of our governments too. This ability for the few to make us all devoid of that money, is the reason why we are struggling to pay our way and why the government, in a totally convoluted and cockeyed way, has to ‘borrow back’ our own money from those few which makes them richer and us poorer. It’s not their fault or the people’s fault as the system could not do any better! But now we can do better. We can reinstate exchange control regulations preventing money going abroad. We can make money already out there in the aether to be swapped for s new digital currency based on population numbers and calculated on our needs of that number. We can see who has it all! And where they got it!! But moreover, we can place a ‘spend by date’ on that digital money electronically. Making it a necessity to SPEND it back into the economy that produces tax revenue. For any economy to work it needs two basic things. The first obviously is MONEY. The second, is missing from most economists minds who seem to jump to ‘growth’ without saying what ‘growth’ is, and it’s SPENDING’. Without money and spending there is no economy. We are back to bartering. ‘Growth’ is I misunderstood and misrepresented word. As it means different things. To Rachel Reeves it means “ more tax take” as she needs more tax revenue to balance the books. For an economist it may mean GDP. But we are at MINUS £3,000,000,000,000.00 trillion pounds, how can we expect to ‘grow’ from that minus point? Really, that’s just deluding themselves and us that any capitalist economy (as it is now) can grow from that minus position but moreover they are deluding us in attempting to convince us we CAN grow from that position. It is clear now we are borrowing each month just to pay interest and debts we have accumulated under our present capitalist economy. So yes Christopher, I think they have a point. Capitalism can and is harming us mentally physically emotionally and literally! … but, we have to use the tools we have now. Not available before. Do font look at economists of old for guidance. If alive today they, might think like me. We no longer have to allow the mega rich to hang on to our money. Thatcher famously gave us a ‘household budget’ to help government balance books. But that was ill conceived and naive. A government can’t think in just two dimensions, money in and money out. It has to think in three dimensions, how can money come back? Revolve around us and be taxed again and again and in four dimensions, time! How quickly or slowly that happens. It’s what Osborn took, a household budget, to give us all austerity! What a mistake. All it did was slow up our economy. In the same way the BoE puts up interest rates to deflate the economy just to prevent inflation! What a mistake!! Inflation keeps us up either way costs! It’s a natural phenomenon it’s a help, not a hinderance. But again we are discussing a broken and failed capitalist system! My view is we shouldn’t have to accept it. By all means get rich! But the kicker is you MUST SPEND it back and fast! Otherwise how can the economy work? This is what’s missing in a working capitalist economy Christopher. The glow back. At the moment it’s a drought! We don’t need a trickle under austerity and we certainly shouldn’t have to borrow our own money back! No!! We need it revolving via SPENDING! This tsunami of revenue will give tax revenue do large it will overflow the exchequer every month. More than enough to give Rachel here needed tax take. More than enough to pay pensioners a proper amount, not half a minimum wage. But, a great one! We can give benefits gladly. We can all have higher, enjoyable wages and ironically the rich will be richer each month with all that extra SPENDING. Also it will be clear we only need VAT. That will be enough take once SPENDING is supercharged. We won’t need pension plans we won’t need banks, just one. We won’t need to worry, money will come back!! My equation is MS=R MONEY multiplied by SPENDING equals REVENUE that triggers tax take. Add in time of division say a month and there we have it. An autonomous and perpetual framework for a truly independent fair snd equitable capitalist economy. One that will work for the majority not just the few.