Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
2h

Julian, do you honestly believe that tinkering around with tax hikes or spending cuts or taking in one hand and giving in the other is the answer? We are nearly £3,000,000,000,000.00 trillion pounds in debt… and counting. We haven’t covered the cost of government in 25 years. We are now borrowing to pay back interest, so the writing is on the wall. THIS MONETARY SYSTEM DOES NOT WORK!… and what is our monetary system? It’s a system that bases government tax revenue on the SPENDING of MONEY in our pot. Our working and daily pot, is supposed to give us enough money to pay our way and supply a tax take to cover the costs of government. … it doesn’t work!!!!!… it never has and never will. Why?… because the pot that we all pay each other and pays tax is not big enough! Why? Because, most of our money is not in our pot because, it’s held elsewhere! Abroad in bank accounts anywhere but here. We are devoid of all that money. They say 95% of money is held by the top 5% of rich. So that means 95% of us in the UK are fighting over just 5% of our money! And when we are short of it we borrow our own money back again to cover the deficit. And guess what? We have to pay them back plus interest! So, they get richer while we get poorer. So Julian, it’s got did all to do with raising more here or cut a bit there. It’s got everything to do with us, the goose that lays the golden egg of tax revenue. We don’t have enough in the system to create the tax required by the Chancellor! How many times are you all going to pick up a broken clock and adjust the hands before you all realise it’s BROKEN! We need a real solution, not more different of the same old tinkering! Decades of economists can’t make head not tail of this system and none of you come up with a solution except for more cuts or more taxes or more borrowing. You have no more of a clue than Rachel Reeves. And you keep picking it up and looking at it from different angles and go to statistics to tell you that it’s kAPUT and still you try and make 2+2=7. It will never equal 7. It’s 4 we want! I’m trying very hard here to make a case that you are completely missing the point! If you allow 95% of our money to sit outside our pot, unspent and unused, banked, idle and hoarded then how can you expect us to provide enough tax revenue to pay our way snd the governments? What part of that simple and clear explanation don’t you get? The system doesn’t allow for the return of money to our pot via SPENDING so we can all pay our way? We need a SPENDING policy to make all our money come back. To give us the tsunami of tax revenue that will have the coffers of the exchequer overflowing again! What other way can we start to pay our way, pay back the debt and interest, all without any further borrowing?? You tell me Julian. It doesn’t take much brains to see we can’t make enough? You all tell us that growth is the answer! No!! It’s more tax take that needs to happen. That only happens when SPENDING occurs in the pot of our people, snd unless you look snd see its devoid of all its money, if you can’t see that clearly then I’m afraid we have no hope. It’s not money we are short of, there’s about £18-19 trillion pounds out there. But it’s not in our pot on a daily or monthly basis. That’s the reason we’re in the crapper! The rich are holding it out of reach. Snd we allow it! Will someone at IEA start debating this, so we can stop talking claptrap that won’t work and start discussing a pathway that will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Institute of Economic Affairs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture