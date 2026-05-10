Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
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Thank you Kristian. I believe the IEA (and classical liberalism) has a tough struggle to get its message to the general public. I also believe words can matter, and I make the suggestion that in discussing the UK economy "growth", for many an abstract concept, should be replaced where appropriate by "prosperity", which is more relatable, warm and fluffy.

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