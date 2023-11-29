Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider

Institute of Economic Affairs | Insider
IEA Publications
A Vapid Solution: Why banning disposable e-cigarettes would be a failure of law-enforcement, by Reem Ibrahim and Christopher Snowdon
0:00
-14:13

A Vapid Solution: Why banning disposable e-cigarettes would be a failure of law-enforcement, by Reem Ibrahim and Christopher Snowdon

Institute of Economic Affairs's avatar
Institute of Economic Affairs
Nov 29, 2023

This is an audiobook version of the Institute of Economic Affairs publication 'A Vapid Solution: Why banning disposable e-cigarettes would be a failure of law-enforcement', written by IEA Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim, and IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon.

The full publication can be read at: https://iea.org.uk/publications/a-vapid-solution-why-banning-disposable-e-cigarettes-would-be-a-failure-of-law-enforcement/

This audiobook was read by Elise Busset.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture