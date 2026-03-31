One of the most important defences of individual freedom ever written remains essential reading for anyone seeking to understand why government overreach, populism and demands for ‘social justice’ continue to threaten the foundations of a free society, according to a new book by Eamonn Butler for the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The book provides an accessible introduction to Hayek’s Law, Legislation and Liberty, making one of the twentieth century’s most important works of political philosophy available to a wider audience

Hayek’s warnings about the expansion of government power, the hollowness of ‘social justice’ and the erosion of the rule of law anticipated many of today’s most pressing political debates

The book argues that cultural evolution — not top-down design — produced the institutions on which our freedom and prosperity depend, and that attempts to redesign them wholesale risk profound damage

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Why this book is needed

F. A. Hayek (1899–1992) was one of the most important social thinkers of the last hundred years. Law, Legislation and Liberty (1973–79) is one of his most important books. A polymath with doctorates in both law and political science, and with a keen interest in psychology and evolutionary theory, Hayek received the Nobel Prize for his work on economics and social organisation. Alongside his economic contributions on trade cycles and inflation, he published influential books on political philosophy, including The Road to Serfdom, The Constitution of Liberty and The Fatal Conceit.



Law, Legislation and Liberty is a significant and innovative part of this output. It draws on Hayek’s lifetime study of economics, political theory, philosophy, the history of ideas and information science, weaving them into a new understanding of how society, law and politics function. It presents a hugely original view of the foundation of our social institutions, criticises the very idea of ‘social justice’, rejects all visionary attempts to reshape society, explains our present discontents with democracy and proposes a new constitution to protect our freedom and institutions for the future.

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Dr Eamonn Butler, Director of the Adam Smith Institute and author of Hayek’s Law, Legislation and Liberty: A Guide, said:

“Hayek’s Law, Legislation and Liberty is a great book, but it’s not a good book. It’s great because it completely revolutionised thinking on the sources of human values, arguing that our evolved institutions and ideas of justice are far more important and more durable than any we could think up ourselves. But it’s not a good book because it was written over a long period when Hayek was beset by illness, making it uneven and hard to follow. So I hope my straightforward, no-jargon guide will make Hayek’s important ideas widely available to new generations of readers.”