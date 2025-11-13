We are delighted to invite you to the IEA-Vinson Centre Annual Policy Conference, taking place on Friday, 28 November 2025, at the Vinson Building Auditorium, University of Buckingham. This gathering of leading economists, academics, and policy experts will examine the state of free-market and classical liberal thinking today, with the goal of producing practical policy proposals.

Friday 28th November, 10:00 - 18:00 Vinson Building Auditorium, University of Buckingham, Buckingham, MK18 1EG

The conference will feature four themed panels exploring key areas of economic reform:

Panel 1: Microeconomics

Pro-growth tax and regulatory changes and supply-side liberalisation.

Panel 3: Institutions

Why governments struggle to reform, and strategies to overcome barriers to change.

Panel 2: Macroeconomics

Fiscal and monetary policy in the post-Budget landscape.

Panel 4: Law and Economics,

How legal frameworks influence competition, equality, and overall economic outcomes.

